Club Willing to Accept €40M for Midfielder Admired by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

A new report from Portugal has suggested that Sporting CP are now willing to accept a fee €20 million lower than Matheus Nunes' release clause, with Manchester City holding a keen admirer within their ranks.

As Manchester City annihilated Sporting CP 5-0 in the Champions League round of 16 first-leg last week, Pep Guardiola chose not to mince his words when it came to his admiration for Matheus Nunes.

Labelling the midfielder as ‘one of the best players in the world’ after the contest against the Premier League champions, speculation around a potential transfer ahead of next season went into overdrive from the part of local media.

With other Premier League clubs such as Everton and Newcastle United reported to be in the race to sign the highly-touted midfielder alongside Manchester City, the question remains, how much it would take the prise Nunes away?

As per a new report by Portuguese newspaper A Bola, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Sporting embedded a €60 million release clause in the contract of the 23-year old.

However, it has now been further claimed that the Primeira Liga champions are willing to accept ‘at least’ a €40 million fee to let one of their most valuable assets depart the club.

While there may be interest in midfielders from across Europe, City are in the process of trying to convince existing members of the squad such as Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan to commit their futures to the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne’s contract is also not set to expire until 2025, and so it may seem as though Pep Guardiola’s side will only intensify their interest in Nunes’ signature if there is an exit in the midfield department.

Considering Manchester City’s main priority remains bringing in an established goalscorer next season in the form of a natural striker, targets like Matheus Nunes will be only be evaluated once they wrap up a deal in the aforementioned position.

