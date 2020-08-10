Sporting Lisbon consider Man City defender deal 'assured' - player to sign a two-year loan with option to buy

Sporting Lisbon consider the deal for Man City right-back Pedro Porro 'assured', with the player set to spend the next two years at the club. The deal also includes an €8.5M purchase clause at the end of it, according to Record Portugal as relayed by Sport Witness.

According to Record Portugal, the relationship between the two clubs in good and a 'total agreement' for the transfer has been agreed after negotiations were simple and straight forward.

Pedro Porro has never played a game for Manchester City after joining from sister-club Girona in 2019, with the Portuguese right-back spending last season on loan at Real Valladolid, where the 20-year-old made 13 La Liga appearances.

