City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Sporting Lisbon consider Man City defender deal 'assured' - player to sign a two-year loan with option to buy

Jack Walker

Sporting Lisbon consider the deal for Man City right-back Pedro Porro 'assured', with the player set to spend the next two years at the club. The deal also includes an €8.5M purchase clause at the end of it, according to Record Portugal as relayed by Sport Witness.

According to Record Portugal, the relationship between the two clubs in good and a 'total agreement' for the transfer has been agreed after negotiations were simple and straight forward.

GettyImages-1139955065

Pedro Porro has never played a game for Manchester City after joining from sister-club Girona in 2019, with the Portuguese right-back spending last season on loan at Real Valladolid, where the 20-year-old made 13 La Liga appearances.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City in 'advanced negotiations' for centre-back sale - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #15

As another day of Manchester City transfer news goes by, the stories haven't slowed down. We got updates on the centre-half version of musical chairs, as well as David Silva’s eventual departure.

Adam Booker

Man City and Man United to battle it out over star defender

According to ESPN and Corriere dello Sport writer, Gabriele Marcotti, Manchester United could still come in for Man City's number one target Kalidou Koulibaly.

Jack Walker

The latest from Italy: Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester City

Monday brings about several varying reports on the situation surrounding Kalidou Koulibaly and the heavily publicised interest from Manchester City - however, very little has moved on, and a gap in valuations between the parties involved remain.

Freddie Pye

How will Man City alter their transfer plans with contract rebel nearing exit door?

After the news from a recent Pep Guardiola press conference that Eric Garcia will not be renewing his current Manchester City contract, a move back to former club Barcelona is now imminent, but only if Barcelona meet City's €23M valuation of the player.

Jack Walker

Premier League club weighing up a move for Man City defender

Everton are weighing up a move for Manchester City defender Tosin Adarabioyo, should they miss out on two of their more senior centre-back targets this summer.

Jack Walker

"What I know I will leave at Man City will be great, awesome." - Pep Guardiola opens up on his managerial career

Ahead of the Champions League mini-tournament in Lisbon, where Manchester City are set to take on Lyon in the quarter-finals, Pep Guardiola has spoken openly about his career not just at City, but at Bayern Munich too.

harryasiddall

"We will speak with the doctors. That's when we will see what the situation is." - Pep Guardiola gives a key injury update

Manchester City star striker Sergio Aguero is expected to return from his injury and join the team ahead of the final stages of Champions League

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City centre-back drops major transfer hint - fans react with mixed feeling

Manchester City centre-back has dropped a major hint as to where his future lies in a recent Instagram post, on the four-year anniversary of his arrival at the Etihad Stadium in August 2016.

Freddie Pye

Man City defender identified as potential back-up for Leeds United

Leeds United are reportedly considering Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis as a potential back-up, in case they can't sign Brighton and Hove Albion’s Ben White.

Shruti Sadbhav

"It is quite similar to a World Cup. Every game is a final." - Pep Guardiola previews UCL clash

Manchester City are set to travel to Portugal to play the final stages of the European competition and Pep Guardiola believes that it is similar to the World Cup.

Shruti Sadbhav