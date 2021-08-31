Sporting Lisbon Open to Selling Young Defender - Man City Among Several Clubs Interested

Manchester City are holding talks to sign Nuno Mendes from Sporting Lisbon before the transfer deadline on August 31, according to reports.

Despite being linked with the 19-year-old in recent months, sources close to the Premier League champions maintained that City were not interested in signing the Portugese starlet, who has four years left on his contract.

It was believed that Sporting were not willing to part ways with their full-back for a fee below €50 million - a figure that no suitor club, including City, were keen to match, with several top sides across Europe interested in the teenager's signature.

It had also been claimed that the Champions League finalists had an informal bid including €25 million plus a player rejected by the Primeira Liga giants. However, club sources insisted that City maintain no interest in Mendes, and will not be adding a left-back to their ranks ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, ahead of the transfer deadline on Tuesday August 31, Sporting have agreed to cash in on Mendes, with the defender's agent Miguel Pinho in contact with City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG, as per Pedro Sepúlveda.

Moreover, it has been reported by Fabrizio Romano that City had been in touch with Pinho earlier on Tuesday, with Sporting demanding €40 million for their star man on the last day of the summer transfer window.

While it was claimed that City boss Pep Guardiola was content with his current options in defence, with Benjamin Mendy suspended, the Sky Blues could table a late bid to land Mendes to provide extra cover on the left flank.

A series of reports from Portugal in the past month have claimed that City were preparing a second bid for the defender, with Guardiola said to be a keen admirer of Mendes, who amassed 35 appearances across all competitions last term.

It was reported recently that City aren't expecting any further incomings or outgoings before the transfer window shuts on Tuesday night. While City could continue the rest of the campaign with João Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko to operate on the left side of defence.

Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Aké, both primary left-backs, can also be positioned as a left-back, so it remains to be seen if City do indeed pounce on the opportunity to swoop in for Mendes.

