    • October 31, 2021
    Sporting Now Have A 'Total Agreement' With Man City For Right-Back Transfer

    Sporting now have a 'total agreement' with Manchester City for the permanent transfer of Pedro Porro, according to the latest reports.
    Pedro Porro is a Spanish right-back who signed for Manchester City in the summer of 2019 for a fee of around £10.8 million. 

    The 22-year-old was a very highly rated prospect from Girona, and with the City Football Group's links, a transfer was really easy to pull off - but Porro hasn't yet made an appearance for the Premier League champions. 

    After a season on loan at Real Valladolid, Porro has been again enjoying a loan spell away from the Etihad Stadium, this time with Sporting CP. 

    Now, according to a report from Record, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the Portuguese giants have come to a 'total agreement' with Manchester City for the permanent transfer of Porro.

    The report states that negotiations have been active for a while, but now they seem to have come to an agreement that sees a €45 million release clause inserted into his contract.

    Pep Guardiola's side have also been pushing to insert a buy-back clause in Porro's contract. And this probably explains such a delay in negotiations - especially when Sporting have an option to buy the right-back outright for just €8.5 million.

    In 49 games for Sporting, Porro has scored six goals, providing three assists and has seemingly impressed the club's hierarchy. 

    With the consistently brilliant performances of Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo, it was always going to be hard for Porro to get a chance in Guardiola's side, so a move away will likely be beneficial for his still very young career.

