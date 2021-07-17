Spurs Boss Provides Major Update on Harry Kane as Man City Continue to Pursue Signing

Tottenham Hotspur coach Nuno Santo has stated he will discuss Harry Kane's future once the striker has recovered from his summer breaks.

Harry Kane (27), became the centre attention of English football last season when he revealed his wish to leave Tottenham. Manchester City immediately became the favourites to land the England international, with talk of a bid being considered for over £100 million rife in the press.

Now, Nuno Santo, who replaced Jose Mourinho as Tottenham's manager, has spoken on his captain's future.

"Harry is our player. Period. No need to talk about anything else. Now is the moment for him to recover his energy and rest", the former Wolves boss said.

Kane, who led England to their first Euros final this summer, will be hoping to return for pre-season as fit as possible.

"Then we can speak. I am looking forward to him joining the group", Santo concluded.

While the quotes do not say anything unexpected, it may be of some interest that Santo chose not to comment directly on Kane's future and did not rule out the possibility of a transfer.

With Sergio Aguero now an FC Barcelona player and Gabriel Jesus's ability to step up in question, City are in desperate need of a world-class forward to lead the line for the 2021/22 season.

Kane is a proven performer in the Premier League and, having won both the Golden Boot and the award for the most assists last season, he offers much more than just goals.

The key stumbling block will of course be Daniel Levy's reluctance to sell his star player, and Kane's willingness to force through a move against the wishes of a club he has been signed to since 2004.

