Stance On Two Key Man City Targets Revealed - Club Will Not Go For Striker 'At Any Cost'

According to recent reports, there's doubts surrounding potential deals for Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.

They're the two names that are dominating the transfer headlines for Manchester City this summer. But a recent report from the Athletic has shone some light on the situation regarding the pair.

Starting with Harry Kane. It's obvious the Blues are in desperate need for a striker to replace the recently departed Sergio Agüero. The club’s all-time leading goalscorer leaves behind a void, and it's one the Tottenham Hotspur star could fill.

According to this morning’s report, Manchester City remain interested in signing Harry Kane, but multiple sources doubt whether they are prepared to pay what it might take to tempt Daniel Levy to sell.

It's thought the club have deep resources to spend this summer, but they are not going to go for the 27-year-old 'at any cost'.

The situation with Jack Grealish is slightly different.

The Villa captain has been linked with a switch to the Etihad all summer, and it's certainly started to heat up in recent weeks.

With the midfielder only just completing international duty at the European Championships, it feels like the time is edging ever closer where he decides where he wants to be playing football next season.

Jack Grealish’s wishes are not yet known, though the lure of Champions League football is believed to be weighing heavily on his mind, according to the Athletic.



Earlier reports suggested Aston Villa have had a contract offer on the table waiting for Jack Grealish since the end of last season. Improved terms and a promise of buying elite players may tempt him into extending his stay in the Midlands.

