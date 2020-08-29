'Stay tuned' - Journalist predicts an 'unexpected turn of events' in Lionel Messi saga

Spanish journalist Dani Senabre has told fans to 'stay tuned' in anticipation of the announcement of an 'unexpected turn of events' in the future of Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

The fate of the Argentine forward has dominated news over the past four days, ever since Barcelona confirmed that Messi had requested that he be allowed to leave the club.

Manchester City, managed by Messi's former boss Pep Guardiola and with his close friend Sergio Aguero among its squad members, have been considered the frontrunners to sign Messi.

However, Senabre's claim suggests - given that the prevalent narrative in the media has been Messi will indeed leave Barcelona for City - the forward will either announce he is staying, or perhaps has another club in mind.

Ultimately, it is pure speculation what the unexpected twist will be, and it could be anything from Messi suggesting that his decision to leave is not irreversible to announcing that he has no intention of playing for Barcelona again even if club President Josep Bartomeu resigns.

