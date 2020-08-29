SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

'Stay tuned' - Journalist predicts an 'unexpected turn of events' in Lionel Messi saga

markgough96

Spanish journalist Dani Senabre has told fans to 'stay tuned' in anticipation of the announcement of an 'unexpected turn of events' in the future of Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

The fate of the Argentine forward has dominated news over the past four days, ever since Barcelona confirmed that Messi had requested that he be allowed to leave the club.

fbl-eur-c1-barcelona-bayern-munich (2)

Manchester City, managed by Messi's former boss Pep Guardiola and with his close friend Sergio Aguero among its squad members, have been considered the frontrunners to sign Messi.

However, Senabre's claim suggests - given that the prevalent narrative in the media has been Messi will indeed leave Barcelona for City - the forward will either announce he is staying, or perhaps has another club in mind. 

Ultimately, it is pure speculation what the unexpected twist will be, and it could be anything from Messi suggesting that his decision to leave is not irreversible to announcing that he has no intention of playing for Barcelona again even if club President Josep Bartomeu resigns. 

----

To keep up to date with all the latest developments in the Messi saga, follow us at @City_Xtra.

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

An 'unexpected turn of events' in the ongoing saga and transfer battle for Barcelona star - The Lionel Messi Round-up

On what has been a rather subdued day on the Lionel Messi front, here is everything that has happened in the past 24 hours in Manchester City's pursuit of one of the greatest of all time.

Harry Winters

by

dan burcea

Barcelona star 'more determined than ever' to sign for Man City

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is 'more determined than ever' to sign for Man City. The world-class forward "won't hear any other offers" than theirs.

Nathan Allen

Man City will have to reach an agreement with Barcelona for star forward this summer

Lawyers agree that the Argentine forward cannot leave on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

Nathan Allen

Man City's Ferran Soriano set to meet Barcelona stars father in Catalonia next week

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano is expected to meet Lionel Messi's father - Jorge - in Catalonia early next week, when he travels back from Argentina.

Jack Walker

"I hope Messi joins them." - Former Man City star discusses the Lionel Messi saga

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany has voiced his opinion on his ex-club's historical pursuit of the record six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

Jack Walker

Claims that Jorge Messi has confirmed Lionel has already chose to 'engage' with Man City

Following suggestions that PSG had made an enquiry into the situation surrounding Lionel Messi, further details from sources in France have stated that Jorge Messi provided a response: Lionel has already chosen to engage with Manchester City.

Freddie Pye

Revealed? Ferran Torres' new Man City shirt number

Manchester City new boy Ferran Torres is reportedly set to inherit David Silva's legendary #21 shirt.

Jack Walker

Man City NOT planning including three players in a deal for Barcelona star

Manchester City are NOT planning including Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva or Riyad Mahrez in a deal for Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, according to Jack Gaughan of the Mail.

harryasiddall

Negotiations for Napoli centre-back on a 'stand-by phase' - Man City prioritising the signing of Barcelona star

Negotiations for Napoli star, Kalidou Koulibaly are on a 'stand-by phase' as Manchester City are looking to prioritise the signing of Lionel Messi from Barcelona.

harryasiddall

"It's good for football!"- Mikel Arteta on Lionel Messi's possible move to England.

Mikel Arteta has come out with his support of a possible transfer that would see Lionel Messi come to the English Premier League.

Brendan Earley