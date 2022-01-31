Stick or Twist: The James McAtee Dilemma at Manchester City

Recent reports have suggested that James McAtee’s Manchester City career is at a crossroads, with 18 months remaining on his contract and opportunities to move out on loan for the remainder of the season. However, Phil Foden’s development has set a precedent, and what could be the implications of going against the status quo?

With the nickname ‘The Salford Silva’ and having continued to shine in Brian Barry-Murphy’s Elite Development Squad in the first-half of the season, it seems only a matter of time before James McAtee becomes part of Manchester City’s midfield.

The 19 year-old, who started out with the Blues at U11s and was earmarked by Pep Guardiola during a secret trip in 2016, finds his footballing career at an impasse, with a new contract on offer at the Etihad Stadium, but interest from clubs in the Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership.

Historically, players that have opted to go out on loan generally haven't found a pathway back to the first-team, with the patience and persistence of Phil Foden, and now Cole Palmer, epitomising the delicate and time-consuming process of getting into Pep Guardiola’s squad.

However, with 18 months left on his current contract and the Jadon Sancho saga still firmly in the memory of Manchester City supporters, in the long-term, could a loan move for James McAtee be beneficial, even though it isn't considered the norm?

Since the start of the season, McAtee has been excelling with Manchester City’s EDS squad, with stand-out performances in both Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League Group Stages.

City currently topping PL2 is testament to the form of the teenager, with McAtee having so far recorded an impressive 14 goals and four assists in just 15 appearances for Brian Barry-Murphy's side in the competition.

In September, McAtee scored a superb hat-trick against Blackburn, while this month, the 19 year-old has been the star of the show against both Manchester United and Chelsea; with his performance in the Manchester Derby one of class and maturity, that suggested that he was almost too good for that level.

McAtee’s superb showings, which have warranted interest from Premier League clubs such as Leicester, Brighton and Southampton, was further evident during Manchester City’s disappointing campaign in the UEFA Youth League, despite the teen's five direct goal involvements in three appearances.

Although in vain, McAtee’s hat-trick against Club Brugge in November was further evidence of the Salford-born midfielder's true talents, as he single-handedly took the game against the Belgian academy outfit, with a stunning three goals of high quality, skill and determination.

His movement, style of play and ability to act like a metronome in midfield has rightly led to McAtee being compared to City legend David Silva.

Only in November, when James McAtee and Cole Palmer both featured against Everton in the Premier League, did Gary Neville say during Sky Sports co-commentary, “It’s not an academy, it’s a cloning system. They’re like clones, they’re all the same. It’s almost like David Silva’s left them all behind!”

In his three appearances for the first-team this season, against Wycombe, Everton and most recently Swindon in the FA Cup third round, James McAtee has shown glimpses of his talents - which will only be enhanced under the coaching of Pep Guardiola.

Unlike Cole Palmer, who has potentially found a simpler route to the first-team following the departure of Ferran Torres, one struggles to see how McAtee can get his foot in the door this season, as the Blues prepare to up the ante in their pursuit of their fourth Premier League title under Pep Guardiola.

Therefore, despite the somewhat unfavourable history of going out on loan, given McAtee’s dominance for the Elite Development Squad so far this season, could a short-term loan be beneficial to the teenager?

There is the added caveat of his contract, with The Athletic reporting that a loan move could be dependent on whether James McAtee signs a new long-term deal with the current Premier League champions.

Assuming that McAtee is going to put pen to paper with the Blues and despite the seeming reluctance to send such a talented player on loan, where would the teenager be best suited?

Swansea, Queens Park Rangers, Girona and Rangers are all rumoured to be interested in signing McAtee on loan, but given Giovanni van Bronckhorst's relationship with Guardiola and the reigning Scottish Champions’ current position, the latter seems the best bet.

Rangers, who currently have a four-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership, have the opportunity to provide James McAtee with highly competitive football for the remainder of the campaign, as they seek to defend their Scottish title.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are also competing in Europe, with Rangers set to play Borussia Dortmund in the knock-out stages of the Europa League next month - offering James McAtee a platform to perform alongside the likes of Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham on the European stage.

In England, Queen Park Rangers are embroiled in a fight for promotion to the Premier League, with the West London club looking to return to top-flight for the first time since 2013.

At the opposite end of the table are Swansea, who despite being a club whom Manchester City have loaned academy stars to in the past - most recently in centre-back Finley Burns, find themselves in a very different situation.

One can though understand Manchester City’s reluctant to a loan move, with the FA Cup clash against Fulham an opportunity for James McAtee to potentially make his first start for the first-team.

Although, Connor Gallagher’s superb start to the season at Crystal Palace or Mason Mount’s spell at Derby County are recent examples as to why a loan move could be beneficial in the long-term, given McAtee’s rumoured hunger to play senior football.

Ultimately, James McAtee’s situation is delicate, with the teenager hopefully set to become a key member of Manchester City’s midfield in the future.

Can you blame a young player who is excelling at his current level for wanting to play consistent first-term football? No.

Is that desperation worth potentially not learning under the best coach in the world, who has already successfully cemented Phil Foden into the first-team and is currently set to depart next year? Who knows…

