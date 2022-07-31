Report: Stoke Are In 'Advanced Talks' To Sign Manchester City's Liam Delap On Loan

Stoke City are in advanced talks to secure Manchester City youngster Liam Delap on a season-long loan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

There has been much interest in Delap this window, with both Newcastle and Southampton failing in their attempts to sign the 19-year-old on a permanent deal.

It is believed that City are only willing to let the young striker leave on loan this window. Delap is highly rated at the club and is seen as a future star given his impressive goalscoring record in the Cityzens' academy.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Delap has been incredibly prolific for City's under-21 side, scoring 35 goals and providing 9 assists in just 36 games. The youngster had an incredible 2020/21 campaign, in which he scored 24 goals and registered a further five assists in just 20 games.

The striker was less involved last season due to several injury problems but he still managed to provide ten goal contributions in as many games.

The 19-year-old's impressive performances have seen him involved with the first team on a number of occasions, with the striker scoring on his professional debut against Bournemouth in the EFL Cup in 2020.

However, with City signing two new strikers in Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland, it seems unlikely Delap will be able to force his way into Pep Guardiola's plans for the upcoming season.

It makes sense that the club are keen for Delap to move away on loan now and gain some important first-team experience, with Stoke appearing to be the most probable destination.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that The Potters are 'in advanced talks' to bring Delap to the bet365 stadium. The Italian journalist also states that the Staffordshire club are now 'favourites' to acquire Delap's services for the season.

The striker will already be well aware of the club he is potentially heading to, given that his father, Rory, also played for Stoke. Delap senior enjoyed a six-year stay at the club, where he became notorious for his dangerous long throw-ins in Tony Pulis' Stoke team.

If Delap can replicate the fine form he's displayed within City's youth teams then you'd expect him to take the Championship by storm. When you consider that Premier League clubs have been willing to pay around £20million for his signature, there is an argument to be made that he may already be capable of performing at a higher level.

