Skip to main content

Report: Stoke Are In 'Advanced Talks' To Sign Manchester City's Liam Delap On Loan

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Stoke City are in advanced talks to secure Manchester City youngster Liam Delap on a season-long loan, according to Fabrizio Romano. 

There has been much interest in Delap this window, with both Newcastle and Southampton failing in their attempts to sign the 19-year-old on a permanent deal. 

It is believed that City are only willing to let the young striker leave on loan this window. Delap is highly rated at the club and is seen as a future star given his impressive goalscoring record in the Cityzens' academy. 

Liam Delap

Delap has been incredibly prolific for City's under-21 side, scoring 35 goals and providing 9 assists in just 36 games. The youngster had an incredible 2020/21 campaign, in which he scored 24 goals and registered a further five assists in just 20 games. 

The striker was less involved last season due to several injury problems but he still managed to provide ten goal contributions in as many games. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 19-year-old's impressive performances have seen him involved with the first team on a number of occasions, with the striker scoring on his professional debut against Bournemouth in the EFL Cup in 2020. 

However, with City signing two new strikers in Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland, it seems unlikely Delap will be able to force his way into Pep Guardiola's plans for the upcoming season. 

It makes sense that the club are keen for Delap to move away on loan now and gain some important first-team experience, with Stoke appearing to be the most probable destination. 

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that The Potters are 'in advanced talks' to bring Delap to the bet365 stadium. The Italian journalist also states that the Staffordshire club are now 'favourites' to acquire Delap's services for the season. 

The striker will already be well aware of the club he is potentially heading to, given that his father, Rory, also played for Stoke. Delap senior enjoyed a six-year stay at the club, where he became notorious for his dangerous long throw-ins in Tony Pulis' Stoke team. 

If Delap can replicate the fine form he's displayed within City's youth teams then you'd expect him to take the Championship by storm. When you consider that Premier League clubs have been willing to pay around £20million for his signature, there is an argument to be made that he may already be capable of performing at a higher level. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester City

community shield_4
Match Coverage

Manchester City 1-3 Liverpool: Haaland And Nunez Feature As City Lose In Community Shield

By Jake Mahon11 hours ago
Community shield
Match Coverage

Starting XI's Revealed For Manchester City v Liverpool: Erling Haaland While Darwin Nunez Benched

By Jake Mahon16 hours ago
Community shield_2
Match Coverage

Where To Watch The Community Shield: Manchester City v Liverpool

By Jake Mahon16 hours ago
Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Will Try Their Absolute Best To Sign Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett17 hours ago
Bernardo Silva vs Leicester
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Advancing In Talks To Sign Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett17 hours ago
Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Marc Cucurella Left Out Of Brighton's Matchday Squad For Pre-Season Friendly

By Dylan Mcbennett18 hours ago
Liam Delap Cover
Transfer Rumours

Report: Stoke City Interested In Signing Manchester City's Liam Delap On Loan

By Dylan Mcbennett22 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton End Discussions With Manchester City Over Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett22 hours ago