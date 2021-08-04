English Club Remain ‘Hopeful’ But 'Uncertain' Over Man City Forward Signing This Summer

Stoke City remain ‘hopeful’ of acquiring Manchester City's Liam Delap on a loan deal this summer, but are ‘beginning to wonder’ whether the Premier League champions are willing to let him leave.

Delap has been linked with a loan move to Stoke for several weeks and it has been reported that the teenager has even visited the Potters’ training complex ahead of a potential move.

The highly-rated striker hit 24 goals in just 20 appearances for Manchester City’s U23s last season, and even made his senior debut for the club, scoring one goal in three appearances for the first team.

Liam Delap’s goalscoring exploits have understandably caught the attention of several Championship sides, however, it is currently unclear where the promising frontman will be plying his trade next season.

READ MORE: Jack Grealish due in Manchester to complete City switch

READ MORE: Portuguese duo Manchester City bound, claims ex-player

As per reports by Football League World, Stoke City remain ‘hopeful and patient’ regarding a potential loan move for Liam Delap, however, the Potters are ‘beginning to wonder’ whether Manchester City are considering keeping the player at the club for the coming season.

Delap has been linked with a loan move to the Championship for several weeks with Stoke City, Preston North End and Middlesbrough all known to be admirers of the young forward, however, it appears that Manchester City may be having second thoughts about allowing Delap to leave on loan.

Pep Guardiola is known to be a big fan of Liam Delap and in April of this year, the Catalan coach stated in a pre-match conference that the youngster would "be with us next season, training every day”.

However, plans seemed to have changed with recent reports suggesting that the club had been in talks with Stoke regarding a loan move for the striker.

However, there may be yet another U-turn on Liam Delap's future, as the source also reports that Manchester City “are yet to decide exactly what they want to do with Delap this summer”.

It is deducible that this may be due to the fact that the club have only one recognised senior striker currently at Manchester City in Gabriel Jesus, and so, they may understandably be reluctant to allow Liam Delap to leave, at least for now.

READ MORE: John Stones closes in on bumper new Man City contract

READ MORE: Plans for the number 10 shirt amid Grealish and Kane reports

With Gabriel Jesus currently the only recognised striker at the club aside from Liam Delap, it is conceivable that Manchester City will be reluctant to allow the striker to leave on loan unless another striker is acquired.

Manchester City are currently chasing Tottenham forward Harry Kane and Liam Delap’s next career step may depend on whether the Champions sign the England captain.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra