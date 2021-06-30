Striker 'Very Much Pushing' For Transfer, City Join Race For €60M Leicester Star - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #20

24 hours on from Raheem Sterling (again) firing England past Germany into the European Championship quarter-finals, we're back with more thrills and spills, but this time in Manchester City's transfer endeavours.

England's hero is still in the news, and there's updates on contract talks concerning the winger today. There's also updates on Harry Kane, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and many, many more.

So, let's get right into it...

Arrivals

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 8/10

He finally got going in the Euros on Tuesday afternoon, but on Wednesday, there was a big report on his club future from Sam Lee of the Athletic.

Lee says Pep Guardiola knows it is time to sign Harry Kane, as he wants to leave Tottenham this summer. It is suggested that the Manchester City manager has been desperate to sign particular players in the past, leading to pressure on Txiki Begiristain to get the deal done - this is one of those occasions.

Funnily enough, a source familiar with negotiations between Manchester City and Tottenham’s Daniel Levy for Kyle Walker in 2017 described the process as “like having blood in your piss”.

Maybe a bit over the top, but we see where he's coming from at this point!

Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the saga too.

Now, the transfer expert has maintained throughout the summer that the difficulty in getting a deal over the line for such a high profile player would be difficult.

He's stated Tottenham's stance on Harry Kane remains the same, amid Manchester City's interest: They are still saying, "He is not leaving the club", and they are still 'convinced' that they can keep the player this summer.

Duncan Castles has also chimed in on his Transfer Window podcast, claiming Harry Kane is 'very much pushing for a move' away from Tottenham this summer, and 'nothing has changed' since his public statements.

Çağlar Söyüncü - Rumour Rating: 1/10

Sigh...

People actually study for a career in journalism and come out with this sort of waffle. I'm happy to be proved wrong, but today's links with Leicester City's Çağlar Söyüncü do seem very far fetched.

According to Posta.com in Turkey, Manchester City have 'joined the race' for the Leicester defender. The Foxes want €60 million and will enter talks if their asking price is matched. The player wants to stay in the Premier League.

Simply put, I cannot see a world where this deal happens. Çağlar Söyüncü is a decent defender, but not up to the standard Pep Guardiola expects.

Manuel Locatelli - Rumour Rating: 2/10

This little bit of news comes directly from Mike McGrath's report concerning Manchester City youth star, Romeo Lavia and his step up to the first team.

Manchester City were tracking the progress of Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli, but Juventus are at the front of the queue for him. However, Roméo Lavia's progress means they can concentrate on other areas to strengthen.

Despite the club seemingly being interested in the talented Italian, promoting from the youth academy has always been the priority and Lavia is certainly showing promising signs.

Sergi Roberto - Rumour Rating: 1/10

Can we stop with this please, I'm really fed up.

According to Spanish journalist Gabriel Sans, Barcelona have 'called' Manchester City 'repeatedly' this summer in an attempt to sell Sergi Roberto to the club.

Sounds like someone's desperate to get rid of some deadwood.

Pep Guardiola's not interested lads, leave us alone.

Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 6/10

Another small little update from Duncan Castles, and it's something we knew already if I'm totally honest.

Manchester City are 'prepared to go to similar levels' as their offer for Harry Kane in order to sign Jack Grealish this summer. Aston Villa want to keep hold of the player, but know it is difficult with the Sky Blues' interest.

Departures

Gavin Bazunu - Rumour Rating: 9/10

This one seems imminent now.

Hampshire Live reported today that Portsmouth have agreed terms with Manchester City over the season-long loan signing of Gavin Bazunu.

The Republic of Ireland international is likely to be announced in the next 24 hours, subject to a medical.

A good move for the 19 year-old, who's yet to properly test himself in a young but fledgling career.

Yangel Herrera - Rumour Rating: 5/10

An exclusive from LUFCfanzone on Twitter has revealed the agent of Yangel Herrera has stated that Leeds United have approached Manchester City about the possibility of signing the midfielder.

Despite Leeds' approach, Yangel Herrera’s agent has said at this moment in time, it is nothing more. Agent: "Leeds are not the only club to approach us about Herrera’s situation..."

A fresh, new report, and it is certain Herrera will need to move on in search of regular first team football. If true, staying in the Premier League would be an incredible step for him to establish a successful career for himself.

Other

Raheem Sterling - Rumour Rating: 7/10

England's hero is in the news for all the right reasons this morning - finally.

He's carrying the nation on his shoulders right now, and Jack Gaughan has released a report this morning which will make Manchester City fans very happy.

He says Manchester City will look to discuss a new contract with Raheem Sterling after Euro 2020, with his contract having two years left to run.

The club are 'calm' about the situation, but are preparing to sit down over the summer to hold talks.

Certainly good news for the Blues.

Raheem Sterling is one of Manchester City's biggest assets, and getting the winger tied down to a longer deal will be key in ensuring future success.

