Sunderland Set to Finalise Loan Move for Man City Winger Until End of Season Ahead of Impending Medical

Manchester City's on-loan winger Patrick Roberts is looking set to move to Sunderland on loan until the end of the campaign, according to a new report.

Patrick Roberts’ steep £11 million signing from Fulham to Manchester City was met with several expectations, considering the youngster was one of English football’s most promising talents.

However, a host of fruitless loan spells to the likes of Celtic, Girona, Norwich City, Middlesbrough, Derby County and Troyes have not helped progress his career at the Etihad.

According to Sky Sports News, Roberts, who joined Manchester City in the summer of 2015, is close to joining Sunderland on loan till the end of the season.

It has further been reported that the tricky winger is set to undergo a medical with the League One side in the next few days, after Taylor Harwood-Bellis joined Stoke City on loan for the remainder of the campaign last week.

Apart from a substitute appearance in the Carabao Cup and coming off the bench to make his Premier League debut against Tottenham in 2015, Patrick Roberts has never featured for Manchester City - only making five matchday squads during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

While one of his career highlights came at Celtic as he scored and was named man of the match against his parent club in a Champions League group-stage tie during the 2015/16 campaign, things haven’t seemed to pick up for the talented forward, whose contract at Manchester City is set to expire in the summer.

Going on loan to CFG and Ligue 1 outfit Troyes last summer, the Englishman has struggled to adapt to life in France, making a mere two appearances for the club.

However, it is worth mentioning that at 24 years of age, Patrick Roberts still has time on his hands to revitalize his career and a move to Sunderland may just be the perfect opportunity for him to start turning things around.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra