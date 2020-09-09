SI.com
Surprising details of Man City defender’s recent deal revealed - buy-back clause included

Shruti Sadbhav

According to the latest reports in Manchester Evening News, the current deal between Manchester City and RB Leipzig will allow the latter to automatically purchase Angelino if he makes 12 appearances for Julian Nagelsmann-led team next season. However, five of those should come in the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

If that happens, Manchester City’s buy-back clause will allow the English side to bring Angelino back to the Premier League with an offer worth €40m. But they will not receive any cut if the Spanish player decides to join any other club.

Angelino first went to RB Leipzig on loan earlier this year. Since his move to the Bundesliga side in January, Angelino quickly established himself as a crucial player for Julian Nagelsmann. He made 18 appearances for RB Leipzig and played a huge role in the team’s impressive Champions League campaign last season.

Man City’s decision to send Angelino on loan came as a surprise, but RB Leipzig signing him on a permanent deal won’t be one. Nagelsmann has been vocal about including the 23-year-old in his plans and trusts the player with key responsibilities. Back at Etihad, Pep Guardiola will now have Benjamin Mendy, Joao Cancelo and Aleks Zinchenko compete for a spot in the starting XI. 

