Swansea City Given Option to Extend Manchester City Defender's Loan Until End of Next Season

Manchester City teenager Finley Burns could be set for an additional 12 months at Swansea City, according to a new report, which states that the Welsh club can extend the defender's loan until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Burns was one of several City teenagers to commit their long-term future to the Premier League champions in January, with the 18-year-old defender signing a five-year contract that will keep the teenager at the club until at least 2027.

The centre-back, who made his first-team debut in Manchester City's 6-1 thrashing of Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup in September last year, signed a loan deal with Swansea till the end of the season.

Since signing for Russell Martin’s side, Burns has made back-to-back starts for the Swans, having featured in the Welsh outfit's 3-1 victory over Bristol City and Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United.

Swansea, who find themselves in 17th place in the Championship, reportedly have the option to extend Burns’ loan spell at the end of the season.

According to WalesOnline, Swansea can keep hold of the Manchester City youngster until the end of the 2022/23 campaign, permitting that his parent club are happy with their academy star's development in Wales.

Burns, who had made 15 appearances for Manchester City's EDS side in Premier League 2 prior to his loan switch to the Championship, was praised by the Swansea manager following his debut last weekend.

I thought he (Burns) was great. I thought he showed what is going to come," Russell Martin said following his side's win against Bristol last weekend.

"The change (Burns' substitution) was not anything to do with his performance, it was about him fatiguing in his first Championship game with the adrenaline and the energy."

Swansea City Given Option to Extend Manchester City Defender's Loan Until End of Next Season

