Swansea City Keen on January Loan Move for Man City's Joshua Wilson-Esbrand

Manchester City's highly-rated left-back Joshua Wilson-Esbrand is subject to interest from Championship side Swansea City, ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

With the January transfer window looming, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive when it comes to Manchester City’s potential ins and outs.

While Ferran Torres has dominated the headlines in recent weeks, with his reported switch to Barcelona on the verge of completion, a number of youth prospects are unsurprisingly attracting interest from across Europe.

Manchester City's forward prospect Cole Palmer had most recently been subject to a loan proposal from fellow Premier League outfit Newcastle United - a proposal that was rebuffed by the top-flight leaders.

As reported within the aforementioned claim, the Athletic's Sam Lee has brought to light further interest in additional members of Manchester City's youth academy. Such is the level of interest, it is claimed that the Premier League champions are ‘preparing’ to receive enquiries in January for their academy talents.

Championship side Swansea City are said to be ‘keen’ on a loan move for 18-year old left-back Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, while there is also said to be interest in the club's rising centre-half Finley Burns (18).

Swansea sporting director Mark Allen reportedly has a know-how about Manchester City’s set-up, having been the academy director at the Etihad Stadium for eight full seasons until 2017.

Further strengthening the connections between the Welsh club and the Etihad side, the Athletic report that the Swans' manager Russell Martin is ‘close’ with Manchester City's Under-23s coach, Brian Barry-Murphy.

Several of Manchester City’s youngsters made the headlines when Pep Guardiola handed them a start against Wycombe in the Carabao Cup this season, with Wilson-Esbrand registering an assist to round off a superb display, and Burns putting in a solid shift in defence.

Regular playing time at a senior level would almost certainly do a world of good for the club’s unearthed gems, and may propel them closer to Pep Guardiola's first-team plans in the coming seasons.

