Swap deal involving David Alaba and Leroy Sané stalls – player 'prefers' move to Spain

Alex Farrell

David Alaba’s agent has recently offered his client to Manchester City in exchange for Leroy Sané, according to Manuel Bonke via iMiaSanMia.

Numerous reports have since emerged on a potential swap deal between Manchester City and Bayern Munich, with David Alaba heading to the Etihad and Leroy Sané in the opposite direction. Bayern’s interest in the German winger has been no secret for some time, but the addition of Alaba to the deal would represent a change in approach.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

However, the 27-year-old appears to NOT be interested in a move to England regardless of the two clubs’ discussions. Instead, Christian Falk at SPORTBILD has reported that neither the player nor his agent, Pini Zahavi, actually agreed to this move and Alaba would prefer a move to Spain.

Florian Plettenberg at SPORT1 presents another differing form of events. He states that it was Bayern Munich that initially presented the idea of a swap deal to Alaba’s agent, who subsequently held talks with the Premier League champions. Though Manchester City ‘wanted’ the deal, Alaba did not.

fc-bayern-muenchen-v-fc-schalke-04-bundesliga (1)
(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Regardless of the protracted Leroy Sané transfer saga, the Blues have already been strongly linked with a move for the Austrian international in recent times. However, with their main competition coming in the form of Barcelona, they may struggle to persuade the full-back away from a transfer to Spain.

With no fixtures for the foreseeable future, the transfer rumours around Leroy Sané show little sign of abating and may well gather pace as we head into the summer.

