Talks about a new contract with Man City starlet 'will still take place' despite COVID-19 pandemic

Manchester City are looking to open talks with young centre-back Eric Garcia, despite any discussions already taken place being put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Jack Gaughan.

The Spaniard is entering the last 24 months of his contract, and is in a strong bargaining position with the club. With the future of Pep Guardiola up in the air, and the known need for a new centre-back this summer, Garcia may not be so hasty entering into negotiations over a new deal.

Jack Gaughan says the club are looking to open discussions with Garcia over a new deal, and with the COVID-19 pandemic putting any talks on hold, negotiations with the player will begin once football resumes.

Garcia has had a somewhat breakthrough season in the Premier League this season, making six appearances. He also has featured in the Champions League and FA Cup, as he covered for the injured Aymeric Laporte.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra