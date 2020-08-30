SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Talks between Man City and Napoli over centre-back will resume over the weekend

Nathan Allen

Manchester City's pursuit of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is still very much on, according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla. 

The 29-year-old Senegal captain is reportedly still on the market - and City are still first in line to buy. 

Negotiations between City and Napoli are thought to have been difficult due to a strained relationship between the two clubs, caused by the botched deal for Jorginho two years ago. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

As a result, the player's agent is negotiating on behalf of the two sides, which has caused a delay in communications. However, talks are now expected to continue next week with a view to getting the deal done. 

Koulibaly has been an outstanding defender in Serie A since joining the club in 2014, making four consecutive Team of the Seasons. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING - La Liga release official statement on the Lionel Messi situation

La Liga have released an official statement on the contract saga that is currently the most important issue in Lionel Messi's future - and they have sided with FC Barcelona.

markgough96

'Stay tuned' - Journalist predicts an 'unexpected turn of events' in Lionel Messi saga

Spanish journalist Dani Senabre has claimed that there is set to be an 'unexpected turn of events' in the future of Lionel Messi, and has told fans to 'stay tuned'.

markgough96

An 'unexpected turn of events' in the ongoing saga and transfer battle for Barcelona star - The Lionel Messi Round-up

On what has been a rather subdued day on the Lionel Messi front, here is everything that has happened in the past 24 hours in Manchester City's pursuit of one of the greatest of all time.

Harry Winters

by

dan burcea

Barcelona star 'more determined than ever' to sign for Man City

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is 'more determined than ever' to sign for Man City. The world-class forward "won't hear any other offers" than theirs.

Nathan Allen

Man City will have to reach an agreement with Barcelona for star forward this summer

Lawyers agree that the Argentine forward cannot leave on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

Nathan Allen

Man City's Ferran Soriano set to meet Barcelona stars father in Catalonia next week

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano is expected to meet Lionel Messi's father - Jorge - in Catalonia early next week, when he travels back from Argentina.

Jack Walker

"I hope Messi joins them." - Former Man City star discusses the Lionel Messi saga

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany has voiced his opinion on his ex-club's historical pursuit of the record six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

Jack Walker

Claims that Jorge Messi has confirmed Lionel has already chose to 'engage' with Man City

Following suggestions that PSG had made an enquiry into the situation surrounding Lionel Messi, further details from sources in France have stated that Jorge Messi provided a response: Lionel has already chosen to engage with Manchester City.

Freddie Pye

Revealed? Ferran Torres' new Man City shirt number

Manchester City new boy Ferran Torres is reportedly set to inherit David Silva's legendary #21 shirt.

Jack Walker

Man City NOT planning including three players in a deal for Barcelona star

Manchester City are NOT planning including Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva or Riyad Mahrez in a deal for Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, according to Jack Gaughan of the Mail.

harryasiddall