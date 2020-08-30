Talks between Man City and Napoli over centre-back will resume over the weekend

Manchester City's pursuit of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is still very much on, according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

The 29-year-old Senegal captain is reportedly still on the market - and City are still first in line to buy.

Negotiations between City and Napoli are thought to have been difficult due to a strained relationship between the two clubs, caused by the botched deal for Jorginho two years ago.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

As a result, the player's agent is negotiating on behalf of the two sides, which has caused a delay in communications. However, talks are now expected to continue next week with a view to getting the deal done.

Koulibaly has been an outstanding defender in Serie A since joining the club in 2014, making four consecutive Team of the Seasons.

