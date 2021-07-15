Talks Between Man City and Premier League Club 'To Intensify' In Coming Weeks Over Star Man

Talks between Manchester City and Aston Villa are set to intensify, with the Blues reportedly confident that they can sign Jack Grealish this summer.

Despite having their first moves for the player rebuffed by Aston Villa, Manchester City are expected to make further strides in their attempts to sign Jack Grealish this summer - according to the latest information from 90min.

The 25-year-old signed a contract extension with his boyhood club just last year, extending his stay by four years.

Subsequently, it is no wonder that there are expectations around the Birmingham club that they would be able to keep their star man, in spite of high-profile interest from the Premier League champions.

It is also reported that Aston Villa's owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens could even offer their club captain a new deal this summer, in order to persuade him to stay at the club for even longer, and turn down the opportunity of regular Champions League football.

READ MORE: Serie A side 'remain alert' during pursuit of Man City midfielder

READ MORE: Man City confirm first and second pre-season fixtures

Manchester City remain confident though in their abilities to sign Jack Grealish, and are set to 'intensify talks' in the coming weeks.

Grealish's stock rose substantially during the now completed European Championships, despite not starting as often for England as many fans would have liked.

Nevertheless, the Aston Villa man firmly established himself as a national favourite under Gareth Southgate, often being called for by fans across the country when games needed changing.

READ MORE: Private confidence over signing of current Premier League star

READ MORE: Primary Man City target expected to reiterate desire to leave

The attacking midfielder was used predominantly by Gareth Southgate as a 'super-sub' to give his countrymen an attacking advantage towards the end of games.

It is possible that, considering the array of attacking talent Pep Guardiola already has at his disposal at Manchester City, this is how Jack Grealish could be used at the Etihad Stadium as well - although, given the price tags being mooted, this seems a long shot.

Unless Txiki Begiristain and the hierarchy at the Etihad can offload some want-away players, the Manchester City manager could find himself with a surplus of attacking forwards, amid complaints over lack of playing time with some still unresolved.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra