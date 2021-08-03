Talks Between Man City and English Club Over Striker Transfer Described As 'Less Than 50/50'

It is no surprise that after years of recruiting young talent from all around the globe, Manchester City’s academy is beginning to bear fruit, and one prospect in particular is grabbing all the headlines.

Liam Delap is just one of a long list of recent Manchester City academy graduates who look to have promising professional careers ahead of them, after their development phase at the City Football Academy is deemed over by coaches.

The young striker is coming off of an impressive season in which he scored 24 goals in 22 games, helping Manchester City’s U23 side win the Premier League 2 title.

As a result of such impressive numbers in front of goal, the 18-year-old has been the subject of interest from a whole host of Championship sides.

Stoke City, the former home of Liam’s father Rory Delap, has been the most persistent in their pursuit of the youngster, as talks have been ongoing for a loan deal for Delap. in recent days.

Interestingly, reports have suggested that the Manchester City academy lad has even visited Stoke's training ground in anticipation of a possible move.

However, while talks are ongoing between the two clubs, they are said to be 'less than 50/50' at this stage, according to the Telegraph’s John Percy.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is said to be happy to have Liam Delap sticking with the first team for the coming season. However, it is stated that the Catalan boss also understands that the lack of promised game time could force the player to seek a new, temporary home to further his development.

In all likelihood, Liam Delap will leave the Etihad Stadium for a season-long loan move this summer. However, his destination still is yet to be determined.

