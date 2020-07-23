Talks between Napoli and Man City are 'gaining momentum' - agent is bringing the parties 'closer together'

Negotiations between Manchester City and Napoli for the defender Kalidou Koulibaly are 'gaining momentum', according to the Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24.

City have had the Senegalese captain on their wishlist for some time now, after defensive frailties this season have caused them to re-evaluate their options in the centre of defence.

City do not, however, want to risk being ‘used’ for an auction for the defender. They have been subject to inflated transfer values in the past and notably walked away from Balon D'or runner-up Virgil Van Dijk the summer before he joined current champions Liverpool.

However, the 29-year-old's agent, Fali Ramadani, is bringing the two parties closer together, suggesting Guardiola may eventually get his hands on Napoli's star man.

Koulibaly joined Napoli in 2014, and has since made 241 appearances for the club, who are currently 6th in the Serie A standings.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra