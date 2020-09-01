SI.com
City Xtra
Talks for Serie A centre-back 'could accelerate' at the end of this week - Man City could pay €70 million

Nathan Allen

Talks for 29-year-old Senegal captain, Kalidou Koulibaly could accelerate at the end of the week, according to Corriere Mezzogiorno. 

However, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis won't accept anything lower than his demands of €70m plus bonuses. 

It's generally accepted that Napoli are ultimately open to selling Koulibaly this summer in order to raise funds, but De Laurentiis is holding out for the best possible fee. 

ssc-napoli-v-spal-serie-a

The transfer saga has been one of the longest-running of the summer, with negotiations being stretched out by the bad relationship between the two clubs caused by the botched deal for Jorginho two years ago. 

Because of this, the player's agent is thought to be in charge of the communications between City and Napoli, which has significantly delayed proceedings. 

Koulibaly has been one of the stand-out defenders in Europe since his move to Naples in 2014. 

