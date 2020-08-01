City Xtra
The Barcelona Stories Ramp Back Up - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #6

Adam Booker

It was a slower day in Manchester City transfer news (as slow as it can be for Manchester City). The past few days it has been all about the new signings coming in to City. Today has been more about who could be leaving the Blues.

As ever, we've got you covered with the day six transfer round-up...

Stones for the Hammers

The Sun report that John Stones could be set for a reunion with David Moyes at West Ham as Manchester City begin a clear-out. Stones has been largely inconsistent in the past two seasons and is on the shortlist of players to head out the door. The 26 year-old could be available for £20 million. Arsenal are also interested.

Choice of two Blaugranas

Manchester City are interested in signing Sergi Roberto, but Barcelona prefer to sell Nelson Semedo instead, according to Diario Sport via Sport Witness. Semedo is open to a move to the English side, while Roberto prefers to stay in Catalonia.

The Manchester Evening News have previously reported that Manchester City may offer Joao Cancelo to Barcelona in a swap deal. It is very likely that the circumstances may have changed given the Portuguese's fine performances at left-back.

Closing in on Catalonia

According to Miguel Rico of MundoDeportivo, Barcelona want to sign Eric Garcia, but the question is how much Manchester City will ask for the young Spanish defender. His current market value is in the region €16M - a steal considering the endless potential of the teenager. Barcelona president Bartomeu will want to pay less, but it will all depend on Eric Garcia and for whom he wants to play for.

Sheffield eye Simmonds

Manchester City U-21 winger Keyendrah Simmonds (19) is attracting interest from both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday as he weighs up his options for next season, per reports from The Sheffield Star. QPR and West Brom are also tracking his situation closely.

El Mago for Italy?

Reports from Corriere dello Sport as relayed by Sport Witness suggest that Manchester City legend David Silva is open to a move to Lazio as he would like to stay in Europe. Playing in Rome ‘entices him’ as he would be able to play in the UEFA Champions League. Former club Valencia are considered a ‘formidable opponent’ in the bidding.

Lazio are willing to offer around €3m a year, including bonuses. Silva is deliberating what to do next, and ‘it is possible’ he will respond to Lazio’s offer next week after taking a ‘short period of reflection’ to decide his next move.

