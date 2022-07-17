The Bernardo Silva Saga, And The Conflicting Reports From England And Spain

Bernardo Silva has been heavily linked to a move to Barcelona since the window opened, and the rumours have not slowed down in recent days.

Reports in Spain are adamant Bernardo Silva's transfer will happen if Frenkie De Jong signs for Manchester United. Reports from England are adamant Manchester City will not sell Bernardo Silva.

Bernardo Silva to Barcelona is a rumour that won't go away.

Gerard Romero reported yesterday that Manchester City and Barcelona had agreed a fee for Silva, for a price of £80million. Romero stated Jorge Mendes was involved in the negotiations too, which would really suggest Bernardo Silva gave the green light to leave.

Simon Mullock however reported that Manchester City had absolutely no intentions to sell Silva.

It mirrors the Frenkie De Jong saga, but the opposite way around. Reporters in Spain are adamant Frenkie does not want to join Manchester United. But reporters in England are adamant Manchester United have been given the green light by the player.

There is no smoke without fire, and Barcelona are certainly interested in Silva. Gerard Romero is a very reliable journalist and Barcelona will certainly make a move for Silva if Frenkie De Jong leaves the club.

If Jorge Mendes is part of negotiations, it is only a matter of time before Bernardo becomes a Barcelona player.

