The eyewatering financial aims of Mino Raiola for Man City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Barcelona target Erling Haaland

Mino Raiola has set out extensive aims to make Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland the first £1 million per week player in the sport, according to the latest information to emerge from England this week.

The summer transfer window is almost certainly set to bring about a major scramble for football's most in-demand forward, with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Barcelona all pursuing the Norwegian in recent weeks.

Just recently, agent Mino Raiola and Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge met with officials at the Camp Nou and Bernabeu to gain an understanding of what sort of proposals could be made for the 20 year-old forward - while similar talks were expected to take place with the top clubs in England too.

However, if the substantial reported transfer valuation of £150 million wasn't enough to stretch the finances of Europe's biggest clubs, the latest information from England regarding the possible wages that could be required almost certainly will be.

According to an exclusive report from the Mirror, agent Mino Raiola is aiming to make Erling Haaland football's first player to earn £1 million per week. While this sort of money will almost certainly rule out the large majority of potential suitors, it is claimed that both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain could still remain in the race.

The Mirror quote 'industry insiders', as they report that any contract for the Norway international could be 'one of the most complex ever' - with a substantial basic wage accompanied with the likes of 'image rights, global digital opportunities and commercial deals' taking the weekly package towards the seven-figure sum targeted by Raiola.

Pep Guardiola has already made his admiration for the breakthrough forward clear during press conferences around Manchester City's Champions League clashes against Borussia Dortmund.

The Catalan coach said of Haaland, "All I can say is he is an exceptional striker for his age. The numbers speak for themselves. He's a fantastic player, that's all."

"The numbers speak for themselves. He can score right, left, counter, box, header. He's a fantastic striker. Everybody knows it. A blind guy can realise he's a good striker. It is not necessary to be a manager", he continued.

However, Pep Guardiola is more than aware of the financial struggles many clubs are facing as a result of the global pandemic and it's impact on the football community.

The Manchester City boss recently claimed that with the prices that are currently being quoted for football's most prolific forwards, that there is 'more chance' that his side will not sign a striker at all in the coming window - despite the pending departure of Sergio Aguero upon the expiry of his contract.

Pep Guardiola recently said, "With the prices, we are not going to buy any striker. It's impossible, we can not afford. All clubs struggling financially, us as well. We have Gabriel, Ferran who has been incredible, Raheem as a false-nine. Today, there is more chance we don't sign a striker."

