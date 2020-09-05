The fate of Man City's pursuit of Napoli defender will be decided TODAY according to reports in Italy



Manchester City's well-documented and public pursuit of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly could be decided TODAY, claims Gazzetta dello Sport as relayed by CalcioNapoli24.

Napoli chairman Aurelio di Laurentiis recently revealed that City are refusing to negotiate directly with his side for the transfer of Koulibaly, due to a lingering sense of bitterness for the way the negotiations for Jorginho were handled in the past.

However, while this has complicated proceedings, the move remains a strong possibility. Gazzetta dello Sport believe that today will be a pivotal day in resolving the impasse, with City stepping up their efforts to break Napoli's resolve.

Additionally, Alfredo Pedulla reports that the transfer is nearing its conclusion. Over the past few hours, City have intensified talks with Koulibaly's agent Fali Ramadani and have increased the offer to around €70m plus bonuses.

The Senegalese centre-back, Pedulla adds, is aware that he will be a Man City player in the near future.

The claims are a welcome boost to City's fans, after the disappointment prompted by Lionel Messi's decision to remain at Barcelona in spite of his desire to leave.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra