Report: Arsenal Are In Pole Position To Sign Brazilian Striker Gabriel Jesus

The Gunners have been linked with the Brazilian striker throughout the transfer window with a host of European clubs and look set to be the side who will secure his services for the 2022/23 campaign.

Manchester City have been open to letting Gabriel Jesus leave since the signings of Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland were confirmed as they believe they have enough firepower with that pairing to spearhead them to more silverware.

Jesus against Real Madrid IMAGO / Alterphotos

Mikel Arteta worked with Jesus for a few seasons whilst he was assistant manager at Manchester City and seems sure that he is the man to solve Arsenal's attacking woes with stars Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette both leaving in the past year.

According to sports journalist Nico Schira Arsenal are now in pole position to sign him and are preparing a new bid beating several other sides to his signature.

The North London side have a contract ready for him to sign which will keep him at the club until 2027.

Jesus celebrating with Foden IMAGO / News Images

Jesus was predominantly used as a right winger by Pep Guardiola last season with the Spanish manager favouring a false nine system.

It would be unlikley that would happen for Jesus at Arsenal as they have star winger Bukayo Saka and are looking at signing Leeds United's Raphinha meaning meaning the former Palmeiras man will get to shine through the middle once again.

Read More Manchester City Coverage