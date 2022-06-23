Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Arsenal Are In Pole Position To Sign Brazilian Striker Gabriel Jesus

The Gunners have been linked with the Brazilian striker throughout the transfer window with a host of European clubs and look set to be the side who will secure his services for the 2022/23 campaign.

Manchester City have been open to letting Gabriel Jesus leave since the signings of Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland were confirmed as they believe they have enough firepower with that pairing to spearhead them to more silverware.

Gabriel Jesus

Jesus against Real Madrid

Mikel Arteta worked with Jesus for a few seasons whilst he was assistant manager at Manchester City and seems sure that he is the man to solve Arsenal's attacking woes with stars Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette both leaving in the past year.

According to sports journalist Nico Schira Arsenal are now in pole position to sign him and are preparing a new bid beating several other sides to his signature.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The North London side have a contract ready for him to sign which will keep him at the club until 2027.

Jesus celebrating with Foden

Jesus celebrating with Foden

Jesus was predominantly used as a right winger by Pep Guardiola last season with the Spanish manager favouring a false nine system.

It would be unlikley that would happen for Jesus at Arsenal as they have star winger Bukayo Saka and are looking at signing Leeds United's Raphinha meaning meaning the former Palmeiras man will get to shine through the middle once again.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

imago0012064698h
News

Former Manchester City And Real Madrid Midfielder Javi Garcia Announces Retirement

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus together.
Transfer Rumours

Former Manchester City Midfielder Steve McManaman Has His Say On Raheem Sterling Transfer Saga

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus shows love to Manchester City fans, is it goodbye?
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Gabriel Jesus Transfer To Arsenal

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Phillips 1
Features/Opinions

Are Manchester City Done In The Window After Kalvin Phillips And Marc Cucurella?

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus to depart Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City And Arsenal Verbally Agree On A Fee For Gabriel Jesus

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
Raheem Sterling Warming Up Vs PSG
Transfer Rumours

Report: Raheem Sterling Moves Closer To Chelsea, But A Liverpool Return Was His First Choice

By Dylan Mcbennett8 hours ago
Sterling vs Norwich Away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Raheem Sterling Does Not Want To Run Down His Manchester City Contract

By Elliot Thompson9 hours ago
Trafford Cover
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Starlet James Trafford Agreed Contract Extension Before Bolton Loan Move

By Jake Mahon9 hours ago