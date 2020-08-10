City Xtra
The latest from Italy: Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester City

Freddie Pye

Monday brings about several varying reports on the situation surrounding Kalidou Koulibaly and the heavily publicised interest from Manchester City - however, very little has moved on, and a gap in valuations between the parties involved remain.

It was claimed late last week in Italy that a meeting would be scheduled between the relevant parties this week, in an attempt to push through a deal, and with Napoli's exit from the Champions League, some expected major advances to be made this week.

Although that may still happen, the latest claims from three various reports in Italy on Monday suggest that difference still remains between the two clubs and that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is standing firm on his €90 million valuation of the player. The overall feeling is that the latest offer from the Etihad Stadium stands at €55 million.

fbl-eur-c1-barcelona-napoli

AreaNapoli suggest that Aurelio De Laurentiis 'does not intend to make special discounts' for Kalidou Koulibaly, otherwise a deal will not be made. In short, there are 'no signs of the conditions being met' to sell the Senegalese defender, even if reports earlier on in the saga suggested otherwise.

Claims from Tuttosport and Raffaele Auriemma carry the same message, bringing across the suggestion that a €20 million difference remains between the two clubs. However, the latter suggest that Fali Ramadani, the representative of the 29-year-old, is working to close the gap between the two clubs.

Gazzetta dello Sport suggested that although Napoli are willing to let Kalidou Koulibaly leave, they are unwilling to let go of their star defender for less than the €100M requested Aurelio De Laurentiis. It is claimed that both Manchester clubs continue to 'follow' the defender, but will only 'move decisively' if his valuation drops below €70M.

ssc-napoli-v-fc-internazionale-coppa-italia-semi-final-second-leg

As hinted previously, the feeling is that a conclusion can be found in the coming weeks, especially given Napoli's exit - whether that conclusion is in favour of the Napoli side or Pep Guardiola's men is yet to be seen.

