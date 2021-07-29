"The Latest I'm Hearing Is..." - Journalist Provides Major Update On Jack Grealish Future Amid Man City Pursuit

Manchester City are 'really confident' of getting a deal for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish over the line this summer, according to the latest reports.

The situation regarding the 25 year-old appears to be heading towards some level of clarity this week, as sources with a good knowledge of the views at Manchester City highlight the club's confidence in signing the player.

Various reports have indicated that the Premier League champions have shown an intention to sign Jack Grealish for a new transfer record in the English top-flight - which currently stands at around £89 million.

The latest report on the situation surrounding the Aston Villa captain comes courtesy of journalist Pete O'Rourke, who highlights the views of Manchester City and what Grealish himself thinks of the situation he has found himself in.

Speaking exclusively to Terry Flewers of the Football Terrace on Thursday, Pete O'Rourke has stated that Manchester City are 'really confident' of getting a deal over the line for the 25 year-old England international.

O'Rourke explains, "The latest I'm hearing is that Manchester City are really confident of getting this deal over the line, probably will be a new transfer record as well, probably close to £100 million for Grealish."

"The signals that Man City are getting are that this deal can get done and will get over the line, that Jack Grealish will be a Manchester City player for the start of the new season as well."

When speaking on the situation that has presented itself in front of Jack Grealish, Pete O'Rourke highlights the admiration from the part of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and how the Aston Villa man could be the next piece in evolving and developing the Premier League champions from last season.

He continues, "I think when someone like Pep Guardiola makes a concerted effort to bring you to the club, that's going to be pretty hard to turn down."

"Guardiola has previously spoken very highly of Grealish whenever he's come up against the young man at Aston Villa. He's been a big fan of him, he sees him as being the next addition to this Manchester City team as he wants to evolve the team and develop it."

It is however, expressed that Aston Villa have made an attempt to retain the services of Jack Grealish, despite the strong pursuits from the Etihad club.

Pete O'Rourke explains, "Villa, to be fair to them, are trying hard to keep him. They are offering him a deal of around £200,000-a-week to sign a new contract and stay at the club, and ignore these advances from Manchester City."

The pursuit, and potential signing, of Jack Grealish is not expected to hinder any future proposals for Tottenham striker Harry Kane however.

The situation surrounding the England international forward remains relatively unchanged, especially from the viewpoint of Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy - who continues to stand firm on his £160 million valuation.

Despite the firm stance from London, Manchester City are expected to return with an improved bid on their opening offer of £100 million and do hold the view that Kane's desire to leave Tottenham will be crucial.

