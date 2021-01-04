The latest on Kevin de Bruyne’s contract, a swoop for a Real Madrid legend, and a prospect expecting loan move – Man City Transfer Breakdown #3

We are back to provide you with a comprehensive analysis of the latest transfer and contract rumours related to Manchester City over the past 48 hours!

In the third instalment of the City Xtra transfer breakdown of the January window, we run you through each contract and transfer rumour related to the club that has emerged since Saturday evening. As always, each story references their primary source and is further discussed with arguments for and against their credibility. These arguments, combined with previous news stories, are important in making a judgement on the rumour’s believability!

Here are the latest developments over the past 48 hours, and what we have made of them…

-----

City ‘closely monitoring’ Ramos’ situation at Real

[Rumour rating: 3]

When the notification with 'Man City' and 'Sergio Ramos' in the same sentence flashed up on my phone, I was very, very surprised. The Spanish defender has played in the Real Madrid kit since 2005, and it would be incredibly unlikely for him to make a move away after all that time, and at the grand age of 35.

His current contract, keeping him at the Bernabeu, will expire on June 30th 2021, and reports from all across the sporting world point the finger at him putting pen to paper in Spain, and renewing a deal to keep him positioned at the club until he eventually chooses to retire.

Now, should Ramos choose not to sign a contract extension, he will definitely look for a move elsewhere, and acting as a free agent – which club in the world would not want to sign one of the all-time best defenders?! His wage demands would be through the roof, but as reported by Rodrigo Faez, Manchester City would not have any problem with that.

I would not expect much to come from this, but I would definitely keep a close eye on the decision Ramos takes with signing a new contract.

Should he elect to move away from the club that he is won everything for, Manchester City would definitely find themselves on the shortlist. That being said, the City defence is one of the best in Europe at the moment, and with the signings of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake in the summer, more focus will inevitably be placed on the attack over the January and Summer transfer windows.

De Bruyne left ‘concerned’ about contract negotiations - set to reject first offer

[Rumour rating: 2]

Undoubtedly when regarding the best midfielder in the world, there are going to be a few controversial rumours from a few different sources.

As reported by journalist Kristof Terreur, De Bruyne is currently 'not close' to signing a new contract at the club – and is 'unhappy' with the current offer on the table.

According to Paul Hirst of the Times, De Bruyne is planning to reject the first offer and has been left 'frustrated' by the speed of negotiations. However, as stated by Ben Ransom from Sky Sports, De Bruyne is 'happy' and 'relaxed' about the current negotiations. Still with me?

Okay, let’s slow it down a minute. De Bruyne is one of the best in the world, and if anyone knows that best it is Manchester City. Both the player and club have made it clear that the intentions are for an agreement to be made in due course, and with over two years remaining on his current deal – they certainly have plenty of time.

Previously, the Belgian has said that his extension is largely reliant on Pep Guardiola own personal extension, and with the ex-Barca boss putting pen to paper until 2023, De Bruyne is very likely to stick around for a little longer too. De Bruyne has openly exclaimed his happiness in Manchester and has previously talked about his desires to stay around for the foreseeable future.

Contract extensions are very commonly affected by some turbulence, whether that being the club wanting to pay less, or the payer wanting to earn more. But there is one thing for certain - City want Kevin, and Kevin wants City.

I am sure that an agreement will come to fruition in due course...

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to be loaned out

[Rumour rating: 7]

Perhaps after signing a new deal at the Etihad keeping him in place until 2024, a loan move was not the immediate thing on Taylor’s mind. That being said, this one looks like it could be a viable option for both the club and the 18-year-old.

After spending a considerable amount of money on defenders in the summer, Manchester City are seemingly becoming a dominant side in the clean sheet department. John Stones has had an incredible surge in form, Ruben Dias is proving to be a pivotal signing, and Joao Cancelo is a dependable full-back option.

There clearly won’t be an opening in the City backline for the foreseeable future, so perhaps the best way for Harwood-Bellis to gain experience in a first-team environment would come in the form of a loan deal?

As reported by Rich Sharp of the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers are interested in taking the young centre-back and give him more on-field action in the Championship. This is something that is seen as crucially important by the Manchester City hierarchy for the player's development.

The only thing hindering the possibility of Harwood-Bellis committing to a temporary move to another club is current climate of the City squad. Numerous players isolating from COVID-19, plus the likely omission of Eric Garcia, providing Barcelona announce his signing during this window, could increasingly restrict Pep Guardiola’s defensive options at the back.

Alongside this, there are plenty of fixtures in January that will require rotation from the boss - the Manchester Derby is followed by a calmer run of games including Birmingham, Brighton, Aston Villa and West Brom. Perhaps Harwood-Bellis could get some more first team experience sooner than he thinks?

Official: Morgan Rogers joins Lincoln City on-loan

To close off the latest edition of our transfer breakdown, a bit of confirmed transfer news for you. Morgan Rogers, a talented 18-year-old forward from the City academy, has joined Lincoln City on loan until the end of the 2020/21 season.

-----

