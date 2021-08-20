The Latest Views From Man City Surrounding The Ongoing Harry Kane Pursuit This Summer

Manchester City have been linked with a move for Harry Kane for the large majority of the summer window, and according to fresh reports, the club are unwilling to give up on their pursuit.

Throughout the window, City have been strongly linked to signing the Spurs striker, however the North London side have so far refused to entertain any bids for their star talisman.

The defending Premier League champions are seemingly aware that the recruitment of a striker is integral should they wish to retain their title, given how Manchester City’s title rivals have strengthened this summer.

Whilst City have so far been unable to prise the England captain away from Tottenham, fresh reports have indicated that the club are unwilling to give up their pursuit of Kane.

READ MORE: Harry Kane holds 'fear' over Man City switch this summer

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva's summer intentions made clear amid uncertainty

As reported by 90Min, despite several setbacks in the pursuit of Harry Kane, Manchester City 'have not given up' on signing the striker, and are committed to signing the England captain this summer.

In conjunction, the report also notes that City 'fully intend on putting further offers' to Tottenham chief Daniel Levy, and that the champions 'hope' to persuade Levy to sell his prized asset.

According to the latest information, Manchester City have tabled several offers for Harry Kane, with the latest offer being a deal worth a staggering £125 million.

However, as reported by the Daily Mail, that sum was deemed insufficient by chairman Daniel Levy, despite reports noting that Harry Kane himself believed the offer to be acceptable for his current employers.

READ MORE: Harry Kane employs new PR firm amid Man City transfer links

READ MORE: Club president provides damning valuation amid City interest in striker

Whilst Manchester City have so far been unable to acquire Harry Kane, the club remain determined to sign the England captain.

Kane is seen by Pep Guardiola and City fans alike as the ideal man to lead the line at the club for the foreseeable future - and the side’s need to recruit a formidable striker is fiercely apparent.

It has also been reported that the defending champions are only considering signing Harry Kane and currently have no back-up option in mind.

Should the club fail to sign a striker this summer, it seems that Manchester City will be content in moving forward with the players they have, and this revelation is understandably a concern amongst fans given the side’s evident struggles in front of goal.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra