Report: Chelsea Optimistic Of Finding An Agreement For Nathan Ake

The London club look set to carry on with their raid of the Premier League Champions as they are now confident of completing the signing of defender Nathan Ake as well as forward Raheem Sterling.

Ake has already been on Chelsea's books in the past as he was at the club in 2012 for five years but was often sent out on loan rarely getting first team minutes for the club.

Nathan Ake

Ake against Brentford

He only played 17 competitive matches for the club in those five years before joining Bournemouth on a permanent deal.

After a few impressive seasons at Bournemouth, City acquired his services but he is has not been able to nail down a starting spot in the team and is currently fourth choice centre back behind Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones.

Which is why it makes sense that the player is open to a move away according to Matt Law.

Talks have already been held between the two clubs and while no fee has been agreed yet there is a feeling of positivity that a deal can be struck.

Chelsea have lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen so far this window whilst Cesar Azpilicueta has been linked with a move away from the club so defensive reinforcements will certainly be needed.

Nathan Ake at the moment seems to be their top target to help the backline.

