The 'most likely destination' of Man City midfielder revealed in latest update on player's future

Manchester City captain David Silva's future club remains 'unknown' but his 'most likely destination' is the MLS, claims AS as relayed by Sport Witness.

Silva (34), announced at the beginning of the 2019-20 season that it would be his last in a Manchester City shirt - thereby calling an end to a decade of dedication, success and world-class playmaking in the Premier League.

It is still yet to be decided where Silva will decide to continue his career, with moves to his boyhood side Las Palmas mooted, as well as links to clubs in Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

However, AS reports that it is the MLS which is 'most likely' to be blessed with the Spanish midfielder's presence next season. David Beckham's new franchise Inter Miami has been the club in America typically linked with a move to sign Silva.

The City legend recently gave an eye-catching reminder of his ability to control games at the highest-level, winning Man of the Match for a majestic display as City breezed past Newcastle United 5-0 last Wednesday.

In 24 Premier League appearances this season, Silva has contributed an impressive five goals and nine assists. Wherever the midfielder ends up, City fans will continue to support Silva in his career and be eternally grateful for his peerless contributions to the club's history.

