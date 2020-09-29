The real reasons why Man City picked Ruben Dias over other centre back choices

After being linked with the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Jules Kunde, and Jose Gimenez, Manchester City are finally set to sign Ruben Dias. The transfer news was confirmed by the 23-year-old centre back’s former club, Benfica.

Although City’s decision to sign their ‘fourth choice’ centre back was heavily scrutinised, the English side seem to fair reasons to justify their call. The club were reportedly ‘put off’ by Napoli asking more than £70M for their Senegalese centre-back. The lack of direct communication between the clubs owing to the Jorginho saga from 2018 didn’t help the cause either.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Following that, Manchester City identified Jules Kounde of Sevilla. However, they were sceptical about the 21-year-old becoming a ‘defensive mainstay’ for Pep Guardiola’s team. His limited experience was another reason that pushed City scouts to explore other options.

There were also reports about City showing interest in Jose Gimenez. However, the club felt that Atletico Madrid’s £78M asking price for the defender was too high, especially with the player's worrying injury record.

Finally, Manchester City decided that Ruben Dias was the best answer to all of the problems that they identified with each of the targets mentioned above. Yesterday, Benfica confirmed that their 23-year-old centre back would join Pep Guardiola’s squad for €68m (£61.9m) along with €3.6m (£3.2m) in bonuses. They also confirmed that they have signed Nicolas Otamendi from Manchester City in a €15m (£13.6m) deal.

