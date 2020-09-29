SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

The real reasons why Man City picked Ruben Dias over other centre back choices

Shruti Sadbhav

After being linked with the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Jules Kunde, and Jose Gimenez, Manchester City are finally set to sign Ruben Dias. The transfer news was confirmed by the 23-year-old centre back’s former club, Benfica.

Although City’s decision to sign their ‘fourth choice’ centre back was heavily scrutinised, the English side seem to fair reasons to justify their call. The club were reportedly ‘put off’ by Napoli asking more than £70M for their Senegalese centre-back. The lack of direct communication between the clubs owing to the Jorginho saga from 2018 didn’t help the cause either.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Following that, Manchester City identified Jules Kounde of Sevilla. However, they were sceptical about the 21-year-old becoming a ‘defensive mainstay’ for Pep Guardiola’s team. His limited experience was another reason that pushed City scouts to explore other options.

There were also reports about City showing interest in Jose Gimenez. However, the club felt that Atletico Madrid’s £78M asking price for the defender was too high, especially with the player's worrying injury record.

Finally, Manchester City decided that Ruben Dias was the best answer to all of the problems that they identified with each of the targets mentioned above. Yesterday, Benfica confirmed that their 23-year-old centre back would join Pep Guardiola’s squad for €68m (£61.9m) along with €3.6m (£3.2m) in bonuses. They also confirmed that they have signed Nicolas Otamendi from Manchester City in a €15m (£13.6m) deal. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City's special 'departure prize' for Nicolas Otamendi revealed

As confirmed by Benfica, Manchester City are set to sign Ruben Dias while Nicolas Otamendi is headed to the Portugal-based club.

Shruti Sadbhav

Barcelona hope Man City will lower asking price of young defender

Barcelona have been hot on the trail of 19-year-old defender Eric Garcia for several weeks now and are hopeful that Manchester City will reduce their €30m asking price for the starlet.

Sam Puddephatt

Man City handed huge injury boost ahead of Premier League clash against Leeds United

Bernardo Silva is back in training, as tweeted from Manchester City on Monday.

Sam Puddephatt

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 2-5 Leicester City (Premier League)

Manchester City suffered a humiliating 5-2 home defeat at the hands of a Jamie Vardy led Leicester. Here are the five things we learned...

Rob Milarvie

Man City defender offered to Barcelona - no negotiations as of yet

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko has been offered to Barcelona, with the hope of a mutually beneficial deal being struck amidst both sides' defensive rebuilds.

Jack Walker

Man City in "informal talks" for Serie A striker - Man United and Tottenham also interested

Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has today linked Manchester City with a potential deal for Napoli and Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik.

Jack Walker

“It's easy to come back!” – Man City star hopeful despite crushing defeat at home

Sunday's home Premier League opener saw Manchester City's defenders give away three penalties, each of which resulted in a goal for Leicester. Furthermore, the Blues conceded two more goals that had little to no assertive interference from the defenders.

Shruti Sadbhav

Player Ratings: Man City 2-5 Leicester (Premier League)

Manchester City’s injury laden side were easily bested by Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester in a difficult encounter at the Etihad. Here's how we rated the players...

Brandon Evans

by

BEKAY

"We need to be more patient!" - Pep Guardiola identifies the biggest reason why Man City crumbled against Leicester

The second game of the season had plenty of surprises in store for Manchester City as they fell prey to the Foxes. Brendan Rodgers' side certainly did their homework, and it showed as Leicester's huge victory on Sunday afternoon allowed them to secure top spot for another weekend.

Shruti Sadbhav

The real reason why Pep Guardiola substituted Fernandinho - player reacts to Man City defeat on social media

Manchester City’s shocking 2-5 defeat against Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon invited plenty of controversy with respect to a particular decision that Pep Guardiola made early in the second half.

Shruti Sadbhav