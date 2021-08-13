The Truth Behind Man City's Interest in Lionel Messi This Summer, Prior to PSG Swoop

Manchester City’s hierarchy were surprised by the announcement that Lionel Messi was leaving Barcelona. However, the club never made a move for the Argentine, despite their admiration of the player.

Messi - arguably the greatest footballer to ever play the beautiful game - has been linked with a move to Manchester City for over a decade.

However, when the Barcelona legend’s time in Catalonia came to an end earlier this week after over twenty years at the club, Paris Saint-Germain were the side that secured Messi’s coveted services.

In the summer of 2020, Lionel Messi famously attempted to leave Barcelona as he hoped to link up with former boss Pep Guardiola in Manchester.

Messi was unable to force his way out and remained in Catalonia for another season.

A report published by the Athletic covers just how close Manchester City were to signing arguably the greatest player of all time, along with how Messi desired to play for Pep Guardiola's side.

As noted by Sam Lee, last summer, Lionel Messi “had a team of lawyers trying to get him out of Barcelona so he could sign for Manchester City.”

Whilst Lionel Messi was unsuccessful on that occasion, his desire to again work with Pep Guardiola remained.

Encouragingly for Manchester City, Lionel Messi had contacted Pep Guardiola to inform him that he wanted to work with him in Manchester.

In anticipation of Messi's potential arrival, Sam Lee notes that whilst Manchester City were publicly silent, the club “had moved heaven and earth to ensure that everything was ready.”

Aware that Messi's contract expired in 2021, Manchester City reviewed the situation earlier this year, and the Athletic notes that “as far back as March, City considered the subject closed once and for all.”

The club, and the Argentine footballing legend himself, expected for the player to continue at Barcelona.

Consequently, when Lionel Messi suddenly became available this summer, the club "had no interest this time around,” leaving PSG as the only side that the forward was willing to join.

In conjunction with the report by the Athletic, journalist Tancredi Palmeri of beIN Sports has noted that Manchester City were “surprised” by Messi leaving Barcelona, but were not willing to backtrack out of the Jack Grealish deal to pursue the Argentine.

Palmeri also states that the Premier League champions were “the only other option” that he would have considered.

