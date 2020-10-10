“The truth is we never were in negotiations with his club." - Man City COO opens up on transfer negotiations

Manchester City Chief of Football Operations Omar Berrada spoke this week with the Athletic’s David Ornstein about the club’s transfer window which closed on Monday evening. Berrada had this to say on how and why the club made or did not make specific deals.

Speaking about any possible deal for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly he said:

“The truth is we never were in negotiations with his club. It was very interesting to see the amount of noise that was coming out from certain media outlets and social media…”

“I smiled because there were certain instances where people were reporting that the deal was agreed, done, about to happen, he was going to be announced in a few days, when we were never in touch at all with Napoli about him. He’s definitely a top player so some consideration was given, but within some parameters that were very clear to us, and those parameters never came into play so he was never really considered…”

After a long pursuit, City finally got their long-awaited centre-back target. Benfica's Ruben Dias joined the club for a fee of around €68 million. Berrada discussed the move and the price saying:

“I don’t think we overpaid for Dias. We looked at multiple candidates, and this was by far the best valuation once you consider age, experience, current talent and future potential. He was by far our No 1 target in that sense.”

One thing City fans noted from the window is the lack of a left-back signing, Berrada thinks Pep has good options already at his disposal:

“We have two top players that can play there. We are hoping for him [Mendy] to have an injury-free season and show his potential. We think he’s a top left-back and hopefully, he’ll be able to demonstrate that throughout the season…”

“Zinchenko has performed really well there. We have three others that can play there: Cancelo, Ake has done it and with his national team, and Laporte can also perform there. It’s very well covered.”

Reports from MEN’s Simon Bajkowski also revealed Berrada’s thoughts on the future of talisman Sergio Agüero:

“We're expecting another amazing season, then conversation about his future will be had. Right now we're just focused on him getting back from injury and performing as he has been doing.”

