The View From Inside Man City Regarding Transfer Pursuit of Harry Kane

Manchester City are confident that they can sign Harry Kane this summer, as the Premier League champions continue their pursuit of a natural successor to Sergio Aguero.

Harry Kane is understood to be keen to leave Tottenham this summer, and Pep Guardiola’s side is his ideal destination should he be allowed to leave the North London club in the coming weeks.

It is also understood that the Premier League champions are keen to acquire Kane this summer, and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has even taken the unusual step of publicly declaring his desire to work with the England captain.

The Spurs striker has appeared in a total of 336 matches and has notched an incredible 221 goals for the North London side, and given Manchester City’s notable goal-scoring downturn last season, it is understandable why the club’s hierarchy are interested in the player.

READ MORE: City 'convinced' in pursuit of second £100M+ signing this summer

READ MORE: Midfielder closes in on City exit with Serie A seen as destination

According to an article by Sam Lee of the Athletic, Manchester City “believe” that a deal for Harry Kane will happen this summer, and it is reaffirmed that Harry Kane is “still determined” to force a move to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Guardiola is understood to be keen to “shake” his team up this summer, and the desired method of achieving this would be to inject new attacking players into the Manchester City squad.

The signing of Jack Grealish represents a major step in achieving the Catalan coach’s vision for his side, however, the acquisition of Harry Kane would provide his side with a world-class talent leading the line.

READ MORE: City fans spot potential major striker transfer hint in training

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez makes honest admission of 2020/2021 performances

Last term, Manchester City recorded a remarkable average of 2.18 goals per game (GPG), however, this number pales in comparison to previous years as Pep’s side recorded 2.68, 2.50, and 2.79 GPG in the three seasons prior.

Therefore, it is understandable why Pep Guardiola wishes to shake-up his side by introducing new attacking players.

Throughout his career, Harry Kane has established himself as one of the most prolific strikers in world football, and consequently, it is unsurprising that Pep Guardiola visualises the England captain as the ideal striker to lead his line next season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra