The View From Pep Guardiola and his Staff on the Harry Kane Saga, Former Arsenal Starlet Secured by City - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #55

After a disappointing opening weekend of Premier League football for Manchester City, the desire for the club to sign a new striker has increased among fans.

The narrow 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday highlighted several issues for Pep Guardiola and his backroom staff to assess, including the burning desire to sign a new frontman.

With the talk surrounding Harry Kane expected to intensify over the course of the next few days, here is a comprehensive round-up of all the latest transfer information across the past 24 hours.

Strap yourselves in...

Arrivals

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 7/10

If Pep Guardiola and Manchester City learned anything from their 1-0 loss at the weekend, it is that a signing at centre-forward is a necessity.

Recently departed club legend Sergio Aguero has yet to be replaced, and despite the success found in playing the ‘false 9’ system last season, the sense around the club is that the next piece of the puzzle is a goal scorer - and Harry Kane is that man.

Kane was notably missing from the Spurs match day squad, further fuelling the fire that he is nearing a move to the Etihad.

The latest news is that there is a sense that Manchester City had to get the Spurs fixture out of the way before they could make a concerted attempt to sign the striker, according to the Telegraph's Jason Burt.

The indications are that they are prepared to offer £120 million plus add-ons for the 28-year-old. It was also revealed that Kane is hoping the Etihad club will finally push ahead with a fresh British-record bid to try to sign him in the next week.

Despite the intention from Kane to join City, a later update from Jason Burt in the Telegraph stated that the England international has also 'informed' Tottenham that he is 'available' to play and has 'no intention of refusing to co-operate' because he understands a deal might not be struck.

Then, according to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, it was claimed that Manchester City officials still believe they can sign the forward this summer, but manager Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff are 'not as confident'.

As a result, it is claimed that they are already 'facing up to the prospect' of playing a full season with Gabriel Jesus as the only recognised senior striker. Although Kane is hoping the deal can be pushed through this week, the feeling among the Manchester City camp is that the saga may not be resolved until deadline day.

Manchester City however, are keen for Tottenham to make progress in the transfer market this week, in the hope it might soften the blow of potentially losing Harry Kane.

We'll close the latest section of Harry Kane news with a final report from Sami Mokbel of the Mail, who claims that Manchester City officials are ready to tell Spurs that they are 'unlikely' to renew their efforts to sign the striker next summer, if they fail this month.

For this summer, it is reported that Manchester City believe they will 'get full value out of a move' this window.

My rumour rating of seven is perhaps the highest I have marked for the Harry Kane saga this summer. I believe the squad’s performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon could convince the Etihad hierarchy to do whatever it takes to sign the striker they have been after all summer.

Femi Fapetu - Rumour Rating: 9.9/10

Manchester City have finalised a deal to bring in 14-year-old midfielder Femi Fapetu, according to the exclusive information of popular youth football social media bran Rising Ballers.

The teenager left Arsenal earlier in the summer and has had a host of clubs after his signature, including the likes of Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United.

While Liverpool had been prepared to offer the midfielder a youth contract, Fapetu has reportedly signed with their north-west rivals Manchester City in the end.

As this deal is claimed to be finalised, my rumour rating is the closest it could be to a full ten out of ten!

Kyle Hudlin - Rumour Rating: 5/10

In a shock twist to Manchester City’s centre-forward hunt this summer, the club are said to have initiated interest in a striker from non-league side Solihull Moors.

According to the Athletic’s Gregg Evans, Manchester City representatives watched forward Kyle Hudlin on Saturday and have joined a number of other interested clubs in the man who, at 6 foot 9 inches, is said to be Britain's tallest footballer.

According to the report, Manchester City have joined the likes of Middlesbrough and Cardiff City in monitoring the striker. It is also said that City are looking for 'young homegrown talent' to then 'send out on loan and help develop'.

So while most of the hot topics surrounding the club are based around the striker position, it does not appear Hudlin is in consideration for first team football - surprisingly enough...

My rumour rating of five feels sufficient as Manchester City are known for recruiting the best young English talent to develop, and either sell for a profit or promote to the first team.

Departures

Liam Delap - Rumour Rating: 4/10

Liam Delap has become a hot commodity in English football after an impressive 2020/21 season in the Premier League 2 for Manchester City.

A long list of Championship clubs have expressed interest in taking the 18-year-old on loan, despite Pep Guardiola having great admiration for the forward. Middlesbrough, Millwall, Derby County and Stoke City have all thrown their names into the race to sign one of English football’s prized young assets.

Despite all of that, Manchester City under-23 coach Brian Barry-Murphy expects Delap to stay at the club this season - as a first team player.

In quotes provided by the Manchester Evening News’ Joe Bray, Barry-Murphy said, “Liam [Delap] is recovering from injury at the moment. Obviously his progress is there for all to see and I presume he’s very much part of the Man City first-team plans and that’s how he progresses in the future."

Manchester City fans have been high on the youngster since his debut last season in the League Cup, where he scored a fantastic goal to announce himself on the scene. Those fans will be delighted that Pep Guardiola may have plans to keep Delap in the first team mix as the season progresses.

My rumour rating of four comes off the back that most of the info coming out of the club this summer is that they will look to find a home for Delap on loan this summer. However, information coming straight from his Academy coach stating that he could be featuring for the first team could throw smoke on the loan fire.

Yan Couto - Rumour Rating: 7/10

The Brazilian right-back is one of City Football Group’s more prized assets since joining the club last year for £5 million, and could be closer to first team football than many of his comrades.

However, Manchester City will look for another loan move for the full-back after a spell at CFG club Girona. By all accounts, it had looked like Couto would join Scottish giants Celtic this week, however the deal has seemingly slowed down.

According to Sky Sports, Celtic’s ‘final push’ to sign Couto on loan came to nothing. The Brazilian remains ‘unconvinced’. Despite that, the Etihad club will still look for a loan move for the defender with Portuguese side Braga also in the mix to take Couto on loan.

My rumour rating of seven for Yan Couto is fairly high as, at the moment, there is no room for him in Manchester City’s first team. Despite that, the 19-year-old is said to be one for the future and the Premier League champions will be pushing to get him out on loan for another year of development.

Morgan Rogers - Rumour Rating: 7

On to the subject of another rising youth talent at the City football academy, and that concerns the future of forward Morgan Rogers - who is attracting plenty of attention from the Championship.

According to the information of journalist Alan Nixon, Championship side Bournemouth are 'in the queue' for Rogers. It is claimed that a loan decision could come from Manchester City 'shortly', with 'many takers' in the hunt for the player.

This one gets a high rumour rating, as regardless of what club ultimately wins the race for Morgan Rogers this summer, the fact of the matter is that he is heading out on loan - with City seemingly set on the player's ability to play in the Football League.

Ben Knight - Rumour Rating: N/A

Some completed and official news to wrap up the latest edition.

Ben Knight has joined Crewe Alexandra on a season-long loan from Manchester City, in a deal announced by the Premier League champions on Monday afternoon.

Good luck, Ben!

