The Weekly Wages Manchester City are Willing to Offer Erling Haaland Revealed in New Report

Manchester City are willing to make Erling Haaland the club's joint-highest earner alongside Kevin De Bruyne as they look to secure the Borussia Dortmund forward's signature in the summer, according to a new report.

The five-time Premier League champions are set to go head-to-head with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the chase for Erling Haaland this summer, with the 21-year-old tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund when his £64 million release clause gets activated at the end of the season.

It has been widely reported in recent weeks that Haaland's decision on his next destination will be based on personal choice and the leading contenders in the race - believed to be Manchester City and Real Madrid - expect to learn about the forward's decision before the end of the month.

City are widely believed to be prepared to enter the market and add a world-class striker to their ranks to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero's departure from the club and their failed pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane last summer.

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that the Sky Blues are topping Real Madrid's financial offer for the Norway international as things stand, though Madrid are working to try and broker moves for Haaland as well as Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe in the upcoming transfer window.

