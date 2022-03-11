Skip to main content

The Weekly Wages Manchester City are Willing to Offer Erling Haaland Revealed in New Report

Manchester City are willing to make Erling Haaland the club's joint-highest earner alongside Kevin De Bruyne as they look to secure the Borussia Dortmund forward's signature in the summer, according to a new report.

The five-time Premier League champions are set to go head-to-head with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the chase for Erling Haaland this summer, with the 21-year-old tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund when his £64 million release clause gets activated at the end of the season.

It has been widely reported in recent weeks that Haaland's decision on his next destination will be based on personal choice and the leading contenders in the race - believed to be Manchester City and Real Madrid - expect to learn about the forward's decision before the end of the month.

Haaland New 2

Despite their reported interest in adding the Leeds-born striker to their star-studded ranks in the summer, Manchester City are ready to explore other options should talks drag on beyond the timescale which has been indicated by the youngster's representatives at present.

Haaland New

However, Barcelona retain hopes of convincing Erling Haaland to head to the Camp Nou and are not giving up in their pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund marksman, though the Spanish giants believe that Manchester City are leading the race to secure the arrival of the Norway international.

Haaland New

As reported by Graeme Bailey of 90min, Manchester City are 'extremely keen' to sign Erling Haaland, and while they aren't looking to not break their existing wage structure, the striker would be made the club's joint-highest earner alongside Kevin De Bruyne, who earns around £385,000-per-week at the Etihad Stadium.

City are widely believed to be prepared to enter the market and add a world-class striker to their ranks to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero's departure from the club and their failed pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane last summer.

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that the Sky Blues are topping Real Madrid's financial offer for the Norway international as things stand, though Madrid are working to try and broker moves for Haaland as well as Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe in the upcoming transfer window.

imago1007319485h
