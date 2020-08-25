SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

"There are additional players we will be bringing in" - Man City chairman hints at future signings

harryasiddall

In part one of Manchester City's annual chat with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, he admitted the club will be bringing in 'additional players' ahead of the start of the Premier League season. 

After a disappointing campaign last season, the club are looking to the market to improve the squad before the season kicks off against Wolves in two weeks time. Having already captured Nathan Aké and Ferran Torres, Mubarak seemed to let slip the Blues were still hoping for some more fresh faces. 

"My position is clear - we don’t take a one-year view, we take a three-, five-, ten-year view and when we look at what changes or improvements we have to make for this squad, we’re going to make them," he began.

“We’re going to make them and we’ll be sensible/pragmatic about it but we will do what it takes. You’ve seen when it comes to the two acquisitions we have made, Ake and Torres - we moved quickly, we knew the players clearly, these were our targets.

ake-wide

When the opportunity came, we were able to come in very quickly/swiftly and do business. There are additional players we will be bringing in and we will stick to the plan obviously within the realities of the market that we live in today.” 

It's obvious Manchester City are trying to sign Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly - but who else could he be referring too? Houssem Aouar from Lyon has also been mentioned alongside Barcelona's Sergi Roberto, but there have been no concrete links with any of them so far.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City full-back set for England recall after 12 months away

Kyle Walker is being considered for a recall to the England squad, by Gareth Southgate, ahead of next months Nations League double header.

WillBeaman19

Man City centre-back to stay and 'fight for his place'

English centre-back John Stones is prepared to fight for his Manchester City future, as per reports from Sun Sport, even if it means putting his Euro 2020 finals dream on the line.

Adam Booker

Man City know they 'must sell' centre-back this summer - initial offer by Barcelona made

Manchester City know they ‘must sell’ Eric Garcia this summer, however Barcelona's first offer of €10M is likely too low, reports Diaro Sport.

Adam Booker

'I'm very confident that we can reach an agreement' - Bundesliga manager confesses Man City player is a key target

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann has revealed that he remains 'very confident' of landing Man City defender Angelino, and suggested the player 'wants' the transfer.

markgough96

Source claims Man City have already agreed deal with shirt sponsor

Manchester City have agreed to extend the shirt sponsorship deal with Etihad beyond the publicly announced 2020/21 season, reports the Daily Mail.

markgough96

Man City star to receive first England senior call-up

According to The Sun, Manchester City star Phil Foden is set to be named in the England Senior Squad for the first time.

Jack Walker

Kalidou Koulibaly has his 'suitcases ready' ahead of Man City switch - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #28

As the Premier League preseason enters the final three weeks, there's still plenty to talk about for Manchester City fans in the transfer market. Here's a round-up of all the big news from Sunday...

Nathan Allen

Heroes and Villains, Harry Maguire and Raheem Sterling: How racism corrupts the media's portrayal of English footballers

After years of vitriol, he decided to take a stand. Enough was enough. ‘I am not normally the person to talk a lot but when I think I need my point to be heard I will speak up’ – thus began Raheem Sterling’s Instagram post on 9 December 2018.

markgough96

Napoli 'ready to sit down and close deal' with Man City for Kalidou Koulibaly - agreement too late to sign Arsenal target

Napoli are reportedly 'ready to sit down and close a deal' with Manchester City for Kalidou Koulibaly, according to the latest reports from Italy, however the agreement has come too late for the Italian side to sign their number one replacement target.

Freddie Pye

"This is completely Guardiola's fault"- Wife of Man City star hit out after Champions League defeat

Vlada Sedan, TV Presenter and wife of Manchester City player Oleksandr Zinchenko, has unleashed criticism of Pep Guardiola, in the aftermath of the Lyon defeat.

Brendan Earley