"There are additional players we will be bringing in" - Man City chairman hints at future signings

In part one of Manchester City's annual chat with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, he admitted the club will be bringing in 'additional players' ahead of the start of the Premier League season.

After a disappointing campaign last season, the club are looking to the market to improve the squad before the season kicks off against Wolves in two weeks time. Having already captured Nathan Aké and Ferran Torres, Mubarak seemed to let slip the Blues were still hoping for some more fresh faces.

"My position is clear - we don’t take a one-year view, we take a three-, five-, ten-year view and when we look at what changes or improvements we have to make for this squad, we’re going to make them," he began.

“We’re going to make them and we’ll be sensible/pragmatic about it but we will do what it takes. You’ve seen when it comes to the two acquisitions we have made, Ake and Torres - we moved quickly, we knew the players clearly, these were our targets.

When the opportunity came, we were able to come in very quickly/swiftly and do business. There are additional players we will be bringing in and we will stick to the plan obviously within the realities of the market that we live in today.”



It's obvious Manchester City are trying to sign Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly - but who else could he be referring too? Houssem Aouar from Lyon has also been mentioned alongside Barcelona's Sergi Roberto, but there have been no concrete links with any of them so far.

