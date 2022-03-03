"There Are No Talks" - Fabrizio Romano Provides Update on Future of Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling

Manchester City are set to soon clarify the long-term futures of both Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling, according to Fabrizio Romano, as both players near the final 12 months of their current contracts.

Manchester City have handed new deals to a number of first-team players in the past few months, with Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Ederson and Joao Cancelo all having committed their long-term futures to the club in the past year.

However, a number of City stars are entering the final months of their current deals and have also been subject to various levels of transfer speculation, despite their impressive form under Pep Guardiola.

Raheem Sterling, who has netted on 13 occasions already this season, looks set to be rewarded for his return to form with a new deal. Fabrizio Romano reported last month that Pep Guardiola had approved plans to extend the forward's deal beyond 2023.

IMAGO / PA Images Raheem Sterling in Premier League action for Manchester City IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Raheem Sterling celebrating a goal for Manchester City against Sporting CP

Talking about the future of the 27 year-old in an interview with FIVE, Fabrizio Romano said, "For Raheem Sterling, there is a green light from Pep [Guardiola] - he wants Raheem Sterling to stay, so let’s see if they will be able to find an agreement."

The Catalan's approval doesn’t currently exist for Gabriel Jesus though, with the Italian journalist currently unsure of the Brazilian's long-term future at the Etihad Stadium, largely due to plans to sign a centre-forward this summer.

"For Gabriel Jesus, they need to discuss internally to see what they want to do because with a new striker joining Man City in the summer, I’m not sure the position of Gabriel Jesus will be so clear for Man City," Romano told FIVE.

IMAGO / NurPhoto Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City IMAGO / PA Images Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City vs Peterborough United

The 24 year-old, who has scored 88 goals in 222 appearances since joining for an estimated £27 million in 2017, has long-term admirers in Italy, and has been heavily linked with a move to Serie A in the past.

Juventus and Inter Milan are two of the club's who have been rumoured to want to sign the Manchester City striker, but according to Romano, the latter are currently not in talks with the 24 year-old surrounding a possible move.

Romano said, "At the moment, I am told there are no talks with Gabriel Jesus (from Inter) because they can’t bid €50 million or €60 million, as of today. So we’re just talking about ideas and rumours."

As a closing statement, Fabrizio Romano's personal belief is that the situation surrounding the pair's future will be "clarified in the coming months," with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus both out of contract in the summer of 2023.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra