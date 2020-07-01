City Xtra
'There was a conversation with the club' - Man City player makes decision about future

markgough96

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has spoken of his decision to sign a two-month extension at the club that will allow him to complete the season, report Sport Witness.

The Chilean's contract was set to expire on 30 June. Due to the pause provoked by the Covid-19 pandemic, this would have meant Bravo being unable to complete the season's competitions at City. 

GettyImages-1180474320

However, the 'keeper has decided to stay, and will continue to play in the FA Cup as well as provide back-up for Ederson in the Premier League and Champions League. 

'There was a conversation with the club to extend the link for two more months. I agreed because I have an incredible relationship with Man City in all aspects. I got injured and the treatment was incredible, I am very grateful for all that', said Bravo. 

It remains to be seen where Bravo will continue his career after the two months, with a number of clubs including Celtic and Besiktas said to be competing for his signature. 

