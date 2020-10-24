'There was no bad option' - La Liga player confirms Man City interest in the summer

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has confirmed that Manchester City were interested in signing him in the summer, but the player was content to stay in Spain.

In an interview with his club, as relayed by Sport Witness, Kounde said, “The interest of a club like Man City is a good thing, but I am at Sevilla and very calm. I am lucky to be in a club that competes at a very good level. We have a fantastic group of players and people”.

The French defender, who won plaudits in his side's successful Europa League campaign last season, stated that while he was flattered by Manchester City's interest, he was also content to remain at Sevilla.

"There was no bad option, but I always told Monchi that I was not going to force things. If everyone was not happy, I knew I had a contract here, playing in the Champions League“, he said.

In the end, Manchester City opted to sign Ruben Dias from Benfica, with Nicolas Otamendi heading in the opposite direction - a deal that had been proposed to Kounde's club first. The Portuguese centre-back is a more physical defender and a natural leader, which would seemingly better fill the void left by Vincent Kompany in 2019.

Kounde, however, would have brought some much needed pace to the central defensive options, and only time will tell if Manchester City made the correct decision.

