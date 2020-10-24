SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

'There was no bad option' - La Liga player confirms Man City interest in the summer

markgough96

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has confirmed that Manchester City were interested in signing him in the summer, but the player was content to stay in Spain.

In an interview with his club, as relayed by Sport Witness, Kounde said, “The interest of a club like Man City is a good thing, but I am at Sevilla and very calm. I am lucky to be in a club that competes at a very good level. We have a fantastic group of players and people”.

The French defender, who won plaudits in his side's successful Europa League campaign last season, stated that while he was flattered by Manchester City's interest, he was also content to remain at Sevilla.

sevilla-training-session-uefa-super-cup

"There was no bad option, but I always told Monchi that I was not going to force things. If everyone was not happy, I knew I had a contract here, playing in the Champions League“, he said.

In the end, Manchester City opted to sign Ruben Dias from Benfica, with Nicolas Otamendi heading in the opposite direction - a deal that had been proposed to Kounde's club first. The Portuguese centre-back is a more physical defender and a natural leader, which would seemingly better fill the void left by Vincent Kompany in 2019.

Kounde, however, would have brought some much needed pace to the central defensive options, and only time will tell if Manchester City made the correct decision.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"I have a thorn in my side as to why I didn’t play more." - Man City left-back opens up on his time at the club

Much has been made about Manchester City’s lack of cover at left-back. However, one players lack of chances has baffled both the player and fans alike is Angeliño.

Adam Booker

Pep Guardiola confirms star man suffered 'a muscular injury' in Premier League clash

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City dropped points for the third time season in the 1-1 draw at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon. But it was Sergio Aguero’s first-half injury that chalked out to be the biggest concern for the team in the aftermath of their match against West Ham.

Shruti Sadbhav

Five Things We Learned: West Ham 1-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

A blunt and benign Manchester City fell to a disappointing draw at the London Stadium, after Michail Antonio's goal for West Ham was cancelled out by substitute Phil Foden early in the second-half.

Nathan Allen

Player Ratings: West Ham 1-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City have taken themselves to eight points in the Premier League, with a 1-1 draw away from home against West Ham in Match-day five.

Sam Puddephatt

Guardiola names an unchanged side - West Ham vs Manchester City (Team News)

Manchester City travel to the London Stadium to face a West Ham side full of confidence as of late. The Blues will be looking to build on the past two wins with a convincing performance this afternoon.

harryasiddall

Man City 'one of seven' clubs interested in Brazilian wonderkid

Manchester City are one seven clubs ‘interested’ in Palmeiras youngster, Gabriel Veron.

WillBeaman19

Pep Guardiola to enter talks with Man City over new contract – but alternative options are ‘being prepared’

Manchester City have commenced talks with manager Pep Guardiola, with the aim of striking a deal to sign a new contract in the next few weeks.

Sam Puddephatt

Ferran Torres to replace Riyad Mahrez for Premier League clash - West Ham vs Manchester City Predicted XI (PL)

Off the back of a hard-fought victory against Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Manchester City continue their league campaign on the road at the London Stadium to face a stern West Ham outfit.

Rob Milarvie

Man City close in on signing Serbian winger - Man United credited with significant interest

Manchester City are on the verge of signing Partizan Belgrade winger Filip Stevanovic for a fee believed to be in the region of £6 million, according to the latest reports from England.

Freddie Pye

Everything You Need To Know: West Ham vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Fresh from an impressive Champions League victory on Wednesday night, Manchester City return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon as they head to the capital to face a revolutionised West Ham at the London Stadium.

Harry Winters