"They'll not get what they want..." - Napoli chairman opens up on Kalidou Koulibaly's future

Freddie Pye

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has opened up on the future of star central defender and number one Manchester City transfer target Kalidou Koulibaly, during an interview with an Italian radio station on Tuesday afternoon.

Much has been made of De Laurentiis' tough negotiating stance during the transfer saga that has been ongoing since the opening of the summer transfer window. However, there has been very little in the form of open statements from within Napoli this summer, despite all the noise being reported through Italian press.

That being said, Aurelio De Laurentiis has discussed the future of Kalidou Koulibaly during an interview with RadioKissKiss on Tuesday afternoon. The Napoli official is quoted as saying: "You don't have to ask me if Koulibaly will play for Napoli again. You have to ask Manchester United, Manchester City and PSG. They are the teams who can afford to pay certain amounts today.”

Perhaps more worryingly for Manchester City fans is Aurelio De Laurentiis' follow-up statement on the situation of both the Senegalese central defender and reported Everton midfield target, Allan. As quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano, De Laurentiis stated: “I see many buzzards on the transfers market - you know who they are, they seem to be waiting to swoop in [on Koulibaly and Allan], but we have impenetrable armour and they’ll not get what they want or at the prices they want."

It must be reiterated that this isn't anything new from the hard negotiator that is De Laurentiis. As far as both parties are concerned at this stage, a fee has in fact been agreed for the transfer of Kalidou Koulibaly as reported on multiple occasions by Italian journalists with an inside source on the situation. It appears as though the Napoli chairman is merely putting on a brave face in anticipation for losing two of his star players to Premier League clubs this summer.

