Things are getting a little Messi - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #29/30

Bazunu going on loan

Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is set to join League One side Rochdale on loan for the forthcoming season, reports the Irish Independent. The 18 year-old will also be tied in with a new two-year contract as he is held in high regard by the Manchester City hierarchy.

Bazunu has so far made 14 appearances for Manchester City in the Premier League 2, keeping three clean sheets along the way. Since the return of football after the Covid-19 induced break, the teenager has been training with the first-team squad, and was named as part of the revised Champions League squad that had travelled to Lisbon.

Barca sniffing around yet another City defender

Mundo Deportivo suggest that Barcelona will not be making an offer to sign Joao Cancelo this summer. Manchester City are expected to demand big money even if they agree to sell him. Popular transfer website Transfermarkt values the Portuguese full-back at £30M, but City would likely demand much more considering the sum spent on the defender last summer.

After a slow start to his Manchester City career, Cancelo became a regular starting player for Pep Guardiola after the Covid-19 pause, mainly featuring at left-back.

Khaldoon hints at more signings

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has stated that the club will be making more signings, as relayed by Manchester City’s Athletic correspondent Sam Lee. The club official has stated that those in the transfer department are ready to buy players outside of their usual age-range of 20-25 years old - due to what Pep Guardiola wants and what the squad needs.

With the likely arrival of a top class centre-half around the corner, Manchester City could also look to strengthen at centre-forward, with Sergio Agüero ageing and running out of contract.

Angeliño looks to return to Germany

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has stated that they are close to reaching terms for Manchester City full-back Angeliño, according to German news outlet Kicker. Angeliño greatly impressed in his 25 appearances on loan at Leipzig, and the Bundesliga club have been very adamant they are eager for him to return permanently.

Messi links get stronger and stronger

Manchester City are 'doing the numbers' to know if they could face Lionel Messi's signing without breaking the rules of Financial Fair Play, different sources have informed ESPN.

The Argentinian superstar has announced his desire to leave Barcelona at all costs. Messi would avail himself of the clause that allows him to terminate the contract unilaterally, reports journalist Alfredo Martinez.

City know the operation is very complicated, but are studying the feasibility to be prepared in the event that Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona and the Catalan club agree to negotiate his departure for a reasonable price.

A late flurry of updates from Fabrizio Romano provided some insight into Manchester City's stance on the situation, with the transfer expert stating that although they were not working to sign Lionel Messi before his decision to leave, they are between a few clubs who can pay his 'enormous wages'.

From Barcelona's side of things, Catalan based RAC1 stated towards the end of the madness that the idea at Barcelona is to now ask for a big money transfer for Lionel Messi, even though it will be well below his €700M release clause. We'll let you make your own assumptions as to what sort of figure this could possibly be referring to.

Koulibaly saga rumbles on

Fabrizio Romano reports that Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has had his say on the future of pairing Allan and Kalidou Koulibaly: “I see many buzzards on the transfers market - you know who they are, they seem to be waiting to swoop in [on Koulibaly and Allan], but we have impenetrable armour and they’ll not get what they want or at the prices they want.”

Neapolitan outlet Kiss Kiss Napoli provided this quote from the club president: “You don't have to ask me if Koulibaly will play for Napoli again. You have to ask Manchester United, Man City and PSG. They are the teams who can afford to pay certain amounts today.”

Later in the day, Carlo Alvino said there is a private plane booked on September 5th from Naples to Manchester - Kalidou Koulibaly will be on the flight, with Faouzi Ghoulam - who is expected to go to Wolves. The Senegalese defender remains destined for Manchester City, although 'we just have to be patient’, suggests Alfredo Pedulla - who has remained consistent in his reporting throughout the saga.

