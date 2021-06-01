Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Three Areas for Recruitment and a Major Contract Renewal at Man City - The Latest From Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City will prioritise bringing in players in three important positions, as well as extending the contract of one of Pep Guardiola’s key young stars this summer.
Author:
Publish date:

According to Fabrizio Romano writing in his latest column for CBS Sports, Manchester City will prioritise a left-back, and a striker in the summer window, with a winger or attacking midfielder in line depending on the contract situation and overall future of both Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling at the Etihad Stadium.

While Manchester City have been strongly linked with Sporting Lisbon left-back Nuno Mendes, it is suggested that the Portuguese youngster could be too expensive for the Etihad club.

Other possible targets that have been mentioned during the opening stages of the year are Atalanta’s Robin Gosens, and Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico. However, while Pep Guardiola likely feels he needs a natural left-back to be brought in, it appears the big money signings could be happening further up the pitch.

READ MORE: Barcelona legend reveals 'regret' at not joining Man City in 2017

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides crucial update on Pep Guardiola's future

With Sergio Aguero now officially unveiled as a Barcelona player, the Etihad hierarchy will be keen to sign a world class centre forward, which many see as the final piece to Pep Guardiola’s star studded squad.

Want-away Tottenham striker Harry Kane is reported to desire a move to the Etihad, but it will take a large fee, or players plus cash to secure the services of England's number nine.

However, whatever the fee may be, it does not change that Harry Kane is Pep Guardiola’s favourite for the centre-forward role, claims Fabrizio Romano.

READ MORE: Agent reveals Man City possibility to client during restaurant meeting

READ MORE: Kyle Walker reveals Man City 'turmoil' following defeats

Within the current squad, Manchester City executives will look to emulate their successful contract negotiations with Kevin De Bruyne, and extend the deal of emerging superstar Phil Foden.

The Stockport-born midfielder has excelled this season for Pep Guardiola’s side, and will eventually put pen to paper on a new deal this summer. 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

E2FzWstXMAcoD_y
Transfer Rumours

Tottenham Identify Two Man City Stars For Possible Harry Kane Deal - Etihad Officials Willing to Listen to Offers for Other Big Names

sipa_32551134
News

Two Man City Stars Nominated for Premier League Player of the Season - Man United, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Chelsea, West Ham, Liverpool All Represented

47687375
Transfer Rumours

Three Areas for Recruitment and a Major Contract Renewal at Man City - The Latest From Fabrizio Romano

sipa_33492673
News

"I'm Absolutely Gutted and Still Hurting..." - Man City Star Opens Up On Champions League Defeat to Chelsea

1002820879
News

Seven Man City Players on the Verge of Summer Exit - Summer Overhaul Including Arrivals Revealed

40641913
News

Man City Handed Major Harry Kane Boost as Tottenham Managerial Pursuit and Possible Effect on Striker Revealed

1002911717
Features/Opinions

Another Self-inflicted Champions League Exit - A Week in the City

46806556
News

"I Want To Go Home..." - Pep Guardiola Reveals Emotional Toll of Man City Season After Chelsea Defeat