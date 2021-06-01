Three Areas for Recruitment and a Major Contract Renewal at Man City - The Latest From Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City will prioritise bringing in players in three important positions, as well as extending the contract of one of Pep Guardiola’s key young stars this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano writing in his latest column for CBS Sports, Manchester City will prioritise a left-back, and a striker in the summer window, with a winger or attacking midfielder in line depending on the contract situation and overall future of both Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling at the Etihad Stadium.

While Manchester City have been strongly linked with Sporting Lisbon left-back Nuno Mendes, it is suggested that the Portuguese youngster could be too expensive for the Etihad club.

Other possible targets that have been mentioned during the opening stages of the year are Atalanta’s Robin Gosens, and Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico. However, while Pep Guardiola likely feels he needs a natural left-back to be brought in, it appears the big money signings could be happening further up the pitch.

With Sergio Aguero now officially unveiled as a Barcelona player, the Etihad hierarchy will be keen to sign a world class centre forward, which many see as the final piece to Pep Guardiola’s star studded squad.

Want-away Tottenham striker Harry Kane is reported to desire a move to the Etihad, but it will take a large fee, or players plus cash to secure the services of England's number nine.

However, whatever the fee may be, it does not change that Harry Kane is Pep Guardiola’s favourite for the centre-forward role, claims Fabrizio Romano.

Within the current squad, Manchester City executives will look to emulate their successful contract negotiations with Kevin De Bruyne, and extend the deal of emerging superstar Phil Foden.

The Stockport-born midfielder has excelled this season for Pep Guardiola’s side, and will eventually put pen to paper on a new deal this summer.

