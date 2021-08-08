Three Clubs Interested In Midfield Star, Tottenham 'Pushing' For Harry Kane Replacement - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #50

There was one name on everyone's lips today, with Manchester City's pursuit of Harry Kane taking centre stage.

Manchester City are back with a BA... well maybe not with a bang, but the boys in blue certainly did return in Saturday evening's disappointing Community Shield defeat to Leicester City.

We also got to see new boy Jack Grealish in action, albeit only for a short while. I think it's only fair I mention that, considering we've covered him on this round-up for the past two months.

So, as we raise our bat to the pavilion end for our 50th edition of the daily transfer round-up, here's everything that's happened across the past 48 hours...

Arrivals

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 5/10

I did warn you that he would be the main topic of discussion today, so strap yourself in for plenty more Harry Kane chat.

Starting off with a report in the Daily Express on Saturday night.

Tottenham are claimed to be up for considering an offer from Manchester City of £120 million for Harry Kane, according to their report.

That is if the Blues commit to at least another £20 million in add-ons based on winning the Champions League and Premier League, plus an additional bonus if he breaks Alan Shearer’s goal scoring record during his time in sky blue.

That news was followed by a bumper report in the Daily Mail, which also concerns Bernardo Silva.

Manchester City are reportedly willing to offer Bernardo Silva in any deal for Harry Kane, but are prepared to miss out altogether rather than meet Tottenham’s £150 million asking price.

Raheem Sterling, as mentioned countless times before, will not be included in negotiations.

The club believe Daniel Levy is not being helpful in negotiations - surprise, surprise. They believe an offer of up to £130 million, or a part-exchange deal with Bernardo Silva, is the only way of getting this particular transfer over the line.

The situation was made more confusing with talk this morning that Tottenham Hotspur had agreed a fee with Inter Milan for star striker, Lautaro Martinez.

According to Matteo Moretto from Sky Italia, if Harry Kane leaves Tottenham for Manchester City, they would ‘push’ for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez.

So, if reports are correct that Tottenham have agreed a fee, would that not suggest Harry Kane is close to joining Manchester City?

Incorrect, according to Sam Dean from the Daily Telegraph, who says Martinez would be bought to play ALONGSIDE Kane, not as a direct replacement.

A bit of a confusing 24 hours with this one, where no real progress seems to have been made. Although, we could be in store for an interesting Monday, if further ]information from the Mail is to be believed.

As per Adrian Kajumba, Nuno Espirito Santo plans to hold talks with Harry Kane on Monday, after the striker returned to the club on Saturday.

Departures

Bernardo Silva - Rumour Rating: 5/10

Saturday evening could have been the last time we saw Bernardo Silva in Manchester City blue.

The Portuguese international has been linked with a move away from the club all summer, after reportedly growing tired of the English lifestyle.

Trust me Bernardo, I've had it for 21 years, I completely understand.

This weekend, Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida has revealed three clubs are interested in the 26-year-old - Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and (amusingly) Arsenal.

Now, despite having Mikel Arteta as their manager, why on earth - when he's already sick of living in the country - would Silva want to leave England for... England. It just makes no sense.

It's also stated that all the interested parties would have to sell before making a move for Silva, so it looks like this one could drag on a little while longer.

