Three clubs open negotiations with Man City for midfielder - player is 'not opposed' to transfer

Freddie Pye

Manchester City and France youth international Claudio Gomes is being targeted by Rennes, Lille and one other unnamed Ligue 1 side, with the potential suitors eyeing up a loan deal with the option to buy, according to RMC Sport.

The 19-year-old defensive midfielder made the switch to Manchester City from PSG in 2018, but has so far failed to break into the first-team and didn't have the most successful of periods out on loan at PSV this season.

RMC Sport, as relayed by Get French Football News, point out that Gomes has switched his representation from English agency Stellar to French lawyer Badou Sambague. The teenager is now in search of a new club, and although he is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2023, Claudio Gomes is reportedly not against the idea of signing in Ligue 1 on a permanent basis.

We reported yesterday that Gomes was subject to interest from City Football Group-owned Girona FC in Spain, as well as Championship side Swansea. Despite competition for his signature, Gomes is claimed to prioritise projects which offer him 'consequential game time'.

