Three English Clubs Showing Interest in January Move for James McAtee - Man City Decision Pending

James McAtee has generated a lot of interest among Championship clubs for a potential loan deal in January, as per new information.

Manchester City’s academy has been recognised as one of the best in the business, after Phil Foden’s stupendous rise as one of the standout young players in the world.

Cole Palmer has also been on the receiving end of a lot of praise in recent months, due to his goals in the Champions League as well as the Carabao Cup this season.

James McAtee can certainly be added to this list, after making his Premier League debut against Everton as a substitute earlier this season, and turning heads with his bright cameo.

As per a new report by Wales Online, Swansea City are understood to be ‘keen’ on the 19-year old’s signature, while the likes of Championship rivals Bournemouth and QPR are said to be ‘monitoring’ his situation.

It has also been reported within the same article that there are currently ‘no guarantees’ that James McAtee will be ‘allowed’ to leave Manchester City this month.

While nothing seems like it is ‘off the table’, Manchester City officials, alongside coaching staff and Pep Guardiola, are yet to give the ‘green light’ for a potential loan deal in January for McAtee.

Manchester City may be keen to hand McAtee an opportunity in the upcoming FA Cup third round clash against Swindon Town on Friday night, before making any decision on the future of the teenager.

Pep Guardiola's side are expected to make significant changes when they visit the County Ground, and alongside the involvement of the likes of Cole Palmer and first-team fringe players, James McAtee will fancy his chances in gaining an opportunity to showcase his talents.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra