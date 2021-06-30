Three English Clubs Target Swoop For Man City Striker

At least three teams in England's second division are considering making a move to loan the young Manchester City striker Liam Delap next season.

18-year-old Liam is the son of Rory Delap, who most famously played for Stoke City.

Liam Delap joined Manchester City's academy from Derby County in 2019. Since then he has been a regular feature in the club's youth setup and made a handful of first-team appearances under Pep Guardiola.

He scored his first goal for the club in a cup game against Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium, at the start of last season.

Pep Guardiola has previously said that Liam Delap will train with the first team again next campaign, but a report from the Daily Express suggests that a trio of Championship clubs want the wonder-kid to spend the season with them.

The clubs named are Millwall, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough. The latter two have both had recent spells in the Premier League, while Millwall were promoted from League One in the 2016/17 season.

Middlesbrough have previously taken fellow Englishman Patrick Roberts and Jack Harrison from Manchester City on loan, as well as German striker Lukas Nmecha. However, all three loan spells went very poorly and Manchester City would be forgiven for being reluctant to entrust them with any more of their promising youngsters.

Manchester City's striker situation is still up in the air going into next season.

After record goalscorer and club legend Sergio Agüero left to join Barcelona, Manchester City have been linked with a variety of targets for the position, most notably Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus has been the subject of reported interest from Juventus and their returning head coach Massimiliano Allegri. The Brazilian spent much of last season on the bench even when Sergio Agüero was absent as Guardiola favoured a striker-less formation.

At this time, it's unclear whether any incoming strikers would have any impact on Manchester City's decision to send Delap out on loan or not. Right now it's looking likely that the England youth international will be given minutes in the domestic cups next season if he remains with the club.

